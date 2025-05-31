Justin Rose Jumps 50 Spots Up The Leaderboard At The Memorial Tournament After Pre-Event Putter Swap
The Englishman swapped putters prior to the start of The Memorial Tournament, with Rose using the new TaylorMade Spider 5K-ZT and leading the field in Strokes Gained: Putting after 36 holes
Justin Rose enjoyed a superb second round at The Memorial Tournament on Friday, producing a six-under 66 to vault 50 spots up the leaderboard.
Impressively, the second round was 12 shots better than his six-over-par 78 on Thursday, as his level-par score has him currently sat in a share of 12th place.
Prior to the event start, Rose was seen trialing new clubs at Muirfield Village, with one of those clubs being the new TaylorMade Spider 5K-ZT Putter, a club that the Englishman is already putting to good use.
At the halfway stage of the tournament, Rose currently leads the field in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting, with the Major winner picking up 4.348 strokes on the field.
As of writing, we are unclear of the specs of the new flatstick in the bag, but what we do know is that it's among the new range of putters that feature a zero torque design.
The first time we saw the Spider 5K-ZT Putter in action was at the Valero Texas Open, where Brian Harman put it in the bag to claim the title. That week, the American finished 12th in Strokes Gained: Putting.
Although it remains to be seen whether Rose will keep his Spider 5K-ZT Putter in the bag, the 44-year-old appears to be playing very well with it, which will be a welcome sight for Rose, who currently sits 120th in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting on the PGA Tour in 2025.
"The PGA Championship was super disappointing with the short game, had no momentum. Every time I missed a green, I wasn't able to up-and-down, I wasn't taking advantage of the par-5s, those sorts of things. Today it was just the opposite," stated Rose after his second round on Friday.
"I kind of hung in there with some good chips, some good short game at the right time, made some good putts to keep momentum going, and that's exactly what you need."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
