The Stunning Miura Irons Justin Rose Is Using At The Masters
Justin Rose leads the 2025 Masters at the halfway stage, and was spotted using an eye-catching set of Miura irons as he tackled Augusta National
Justin Rose has produced an impressive career spanning over two decades and, in that time, he has used multiple club manufacturers.
From TaylorMade to Titleist to Honma, Rose has used them all and, at The Masters in 2025, he has been spotted using a set of Miura irons at Augusta National.
An equipment free agent, Rose is entitled to use any club brand he likes and, at the start of 2025, the former US Open winner was pictured with Miura MC-502 irons in the bag, but has also been seen using Titleist CBs.
What we know is that the MC-502s are from 4-iron to pitching wedge, and have KBS C-Taper 125 S+ shafts.
Released in 2022, the MC-502s follow on from the MC-501, which were one of the best selling models in Miura's history. Constructed from S20C Soft Carbon Steel, it is crammed with technology.
Featuring less offset than the MC-501, the back of the MC-502 has various channels that help weight distribution. Because of this, the bounce and camber has been redesigned, thus helping with turf interaction.
At Augusta National, Rose hit 14 out of 18 greens on Thursday, before hitting 10 out of 18 on Friday. That equates to a 66% number in terms of greens in regulation, which puts him just inside the top 25 of the field.
In terms of season stats, Rose ranks 83rd for Strokes Gained: Approach The Green. He also currently has a green in regulation percentage of 61.11% throughout 2025, which puts him 168th on the PGA Tour standings.
Away from the Miura irons, Rose has the Titleist TSR2 driver in the bag, as well as the TaylorMade M6 fairway wood, which was released well back in 2019. He also uses Titleist Vokey Design SM9 wedges and, currently, a Scotty Cameron putter and PAYNTR Golf shoes.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
