The Stunning Miura Irons Justin Rose Is Using At The Masters

Justin Rose has produced an impressive career spanning over two decades and, in that time, he has used multiple club manufacturers.

From TaylorMade to Titleist to Honma, Rose has used them all and, at The Masters in 2025, he has been spotted using a set of Miura irons at Augusta National.

An equipment free agent, Rose is entitled to use any club brand he likes and, at the start of 2025, the former US Open winner was pictured with Miura MC-502 irons in the bag, but has also been seen using Titleist CBs.

What we know is that the MC-502s are from 4-iron to pitching wedge, and have KBS C-Taper 125 S+ shafts.

Released in 2022, the MC-502s follow on from the MC-501, which were one of the best selling models in Miura's history. Constructed from S20C Soft Carbon Steel, it is crammed with technology.

Featuring less offset than the MC-501, the back of the MC-502 has various channels that help weight distribution. Because of this, the bounce and camber has been redesigned, thus helping with turf interaction.

At Augusta National, Rose hit 14 out of 18 greens on Thursday, before hitting 10 out of 18 on Friday. That equates to a 66% number in terms of greens in regulation, which puts him just inside the top 25 of the field.

In terms of season stats, Rose ranks 83rd for Strokes Gained: Approach The Green. He also currently has a green in regulation percentage of 61.11% throughout 2025, which puts him 168th on the PGA Tour standings.

Away from the Miura irons, Rose has the Titleist TSR2 driver in the bag, as well as the TaylorMade M6 fairway wood, which was released well back in 2019. He also uses Titleist Vokey Design SM9 wedges and, currently, a Scotty Cameron putter and PAYNTR Golf shoes.

