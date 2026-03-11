We Looked Through Every Players Championship Winning Driver From The Last 10 Years... And Two Brands Have Dominated

TPC Sawgrass is a tough all-round test of golf, especially off the tee, where tight and fast fairways make it imperative to get the golf ball in-play.

Looking at a list of past winners, some of the game's best ever ball strikers have won here, including Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Lee Trevino and Greg Norman to name a few.

Nicklaus has the most Players Championship wins with three (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arguably, the driver is the most important club in the bag and, at The Players Championship venue, it's crucial to have the big stick firing if you are to challenge at the PGA Tour's Flagship Event.

Below, we have listed every driver that the winners have used over the last decade, with two brands dominating at TPC Sawgrass, claiming the last nine Players Championships.

Take a look at what driver, and specs, the champions have used to claim their wins below...

2025: Rory McIlroy - TaylorMade Qi10

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having changed his golf ball at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McIlroy had experimented with the TaylorMade Qi35 driver at the Arnold Palmer Invitational the week prior to The Players Championship.

Using the Qi35 for the first three rounds, McIlroy moved back to his Qi10 for the final round at Bay Hill, with that driver remaining in the bag for TPC Sawgrass, a tournament he won via a playoff against JJ Spaun.

The Qi10 was in-play for the majority of his 2024 season, with McIlroy continuing to use it for 2025 also. It was in the bag for his Masters win and has a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft, a mainstay in his set-up for some time.

During his victorious Players Championship win, McIlroy ranked 17th for Strokes Gained: Off the Tee for the week, hitting 48.28% of his fairways and averaging 299.80 yards off the tee.

2024: Scottie Scheffler - TaylorMade Qi10

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like McIlroy, Scheffler also had the Qi10 in the bag for his Players Championship victory in 2024, with the American putting it in-play at the start of the season.

Also like McIlroy, the Qi10 stayed for not just 2024, but also 2025, with Scheffler's driver possessing a few differences to a standard Qi10, including a brighter blue clubface, heavier weighting in the sole and no hot melt (heated glue placed inside a hollow clubhead).

Possessing a Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft and set at 7.5°, Scheffler ranked first in SG: Off the Tee the week of his Players Championship win, gaining nearly 6.5 shots on the field.

Not only did he lead Driving Accuracy, hitting 80.36% of his fairways, but also ranked 14th for Driving Distance, averaging 299 yards.

2023: Scottie Scheffler - TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Claiming his first Players Championship win in 2023, Scheffler became the first player in the event's history to defend the title in 2024, with the victory in 2023 a dominant five shot procession at TPC Sawgrass.

Not only did the American sit inside the top five for SG: Off the Tee, Approach to Green and Around the Green, but Scheffler also topped the Driving Distance leaderboard for the week, averaging 305.9 yards, and was T18th in Driving Accuracy.

Using the TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus off the tee, his Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft was present once again, with that model featuring in all 20 of Scheffler's PGA Tour victories, including his four Major wins.

2022: Cameron Smith - Titleist TSi3

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was Smith's putter that made the headlines at TPC Sawgrass in 2022, with Smith not just gaining 11.521 shots on the greens, but also finishing with the most one-putts ever made by a Players champion with 42.

Off the tee, the Australian was using a Titleist TSi3 driver with a Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X shaft. The driver was one of the best Titleist models on the market, with Smith using it for three of his six PGA Tour victories.

Averaging 290.8 yards off the tee, Smith was 20th in Driving Distance for the week, but hit just 42.86% of his fairways, putting him 70th in the field. In fact, for SG: Off the Tee, Smith lost 5.2 shots, putting him down in 68th position for the week.

2021: Justin Thomas - Titleist TS3

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thomas mounted a weekend charge at TPC Sawgrass to claim his Players Championship victory in 2021, shooting 64 and 68 on Saturday and Sunday to win by a single stroke.

Using a Titleist TS3 with a Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX shaft, the two-time Major winner was 10th in SG: Off the Tee, while he was 18th in Driving Distance and T32nd in Driving Accuracy.

Interestingly, despite being an older model, with the TS3 released back in 2018, Thomas still occasionally uses it in 2026. Returning from injury at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he was seen using the TS3 during his first and second round, prior to missing the cut.

2019: Rory McIlroy - TaylorMade M5

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy's first Players Championship victory came in 2019, with the five-time Major winner using a TaylorMade M5 with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70 TX shaft to do so.

Known for being one of the best drivers of the golf ball to ever play the game, McIlroy was second in SG: Off the Tee for the week, gaining 5.3 shots on the field. Although he only hit 58.93% of fairways, he was fifth in Driving Distance, averaging 305 yards off the tee.

Following his win at TPC Sawgrass, McIlroy went on to enjoy an excellent 2019, claiming wins at the RBC Canadian Open, Tour Championship and WGC-HSBC Champions, leading multiple driving stats in the process.

2018: Webb Simpson - Titleist 917D2

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Simpson's putting was the stand-out at TPC Sawgrass, as the Major winner wielded the flatstick brilliantly to claim a first Players Championship title, gaining 9.3 shots on the field just on the greens.

Driver-wise, he used the Titleist 917D2 with a Graphite Design Tour AD IZ-5X shaft, with the American actually topping the Driving Accuracy leaderboard for the week, hitting 82.14% of fairways.

Although Simpson wasn't the longest off the tee, averaging 280.5 yards and ranking 32nd for SG: Off the Tee, his accuracy and short game proved to be the pivotal aspect in his four shot victory.

2017: Si Woo Kim - TaylorMade M1 '17

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim's three-under-par final round handed him a three stroke victory at TPC Sawgrass, with the South Korean becoming the youngest winner of The Players Championship at the age of 21.

The reason for his success was down to his work off the tee, where Kim was second in SG: Off the Tee for the week, gaining 5.5 shots on the field while hitting 69.64% of his fairways and averaging 295 yards with the driver.

Using a TaylorMade M1 '17, Kim paired it with a Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Blue 70TX shaft. He used this set-up for the majority of the year, before signing with Callaway in 2018.

2016: Jason Day - TaylorMade M1

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Day's excellent all-round game was the reason for his dominant four stroke victory but, looking at his stats, the driving aspect was where the Australian ranked lowest for the week.

Sitting inside the top 11 for SG: Approach to Green, Around the Green and Putting, Day was 28th for Off the Tee, but did lead Driving Distance at TPC Sawgrass, averaging 311.6 yards in the process.

His driver of choice was the original TaylorMade M1 with a Mitsubishi Rayon KuroKage S TiNi 70X shaft.

This driver was used at the end of 2015 and into 2016, where Day wielded it to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Match Play in a strong 2016 season.

2015: Rickie Fowler - Cobra Fly Z+

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2015, Fowler produced an epic finish and playoff performance to win The Players Championship, with the American using an eye-catching Cobra Fly Z+ driver, which featured in an orange colorway.

Using a Matrix Reign Black G-70T shaft, the Cobra Fly Z+ is the last driver to win The Players Championship that wasn't either a TaylorMade or Titleist, with it in the bag for the majority of Fowler's 2015 season.

Ranking 26th in SG: Off the Tee, the 37-year-old was 11th in Driving Distance, averaging 295.6 yards. Hitting 62.5% of his fairways, Fowler's approach play was one of the key reasons for his success, where he ranked fifth for SG: Approach to Green.

Every Players Championship Winning Driver From The Last 10 Years