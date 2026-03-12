What Apparel Does Rory McIlroy McIlroy Wear?

Rory McIlroy is one of the best golfers in the world and he's one of the most stylish, too.

The five-time Major champion is a Nike ambassador, having signed with the sporting giant back in 2013. He joined Nike in a reported 10-year, $250m deal and extended it in 2017.

It has been a hugely successful partnership, with McIlroy showcasing the famous Swoosh brand in two Major victories as well as dozens of wins on the PGA and DP World Tours, plus three FedEx Cup titles and six Race to Dubai triumphs including four in a row from 2022-2025.

McIlroy sports a clean look on the golf course with only one logo across his footwear, apparel and cap. The Northern Irishman loves a classic crew-neck sweater and, truth be told, his exact choice is very difficult to find, as are some of his waterproof choices as well as his quarter-zips.

But you can buy a number of items he regularly sports, including his Nike Victory Tour 4 shoes, his glove and other pieces like his WHOOP band - so if you like his style then here's a glimpse at some of the gear he wears and how to shop his look: