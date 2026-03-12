What Apparel Does Rory McIlroy McIlroy Wear?
Rory McIlroy is regarded as one of the most stylish golfers in the world, with the five-time Major champion sporting Nike apparel and shoes on the PGA and DP World Tours
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Rory McIlroy is one of the best golfers in the world and he's one of the most stylish, too.
The five-time Major champion is a Nike ambassador, having signed with the sporting giant back in 2013. He joined Nike in a reported 10-year, $250m deal and extended it in 2017.
It has been a hugely successful partnership, with McIlroy showcasing the famous Swoosh brand in two Major victories as well as dozens of wins on the PGA and DP World Tours, plus three FedEx Cup titles and six Race to Dubai triumphs including four in a row from 2022-2025.
McIlroy sports a clean look on the golf course with only one logo across his footwear, apparel and cap. The Northern Irishman loves a classic crew-neck sweater and, truth be told, his exact choice is very difficult to find, as are some of his waterproof choices as well as his quarter-zips.
But you can buy a number of items he regularly sports, including his Nike Victory Tour 4 shoes, his glove and other pieces like his WHOOP band - so if you like his style then here's a glimpse at some of the gear he wears and how to shop his look:
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.