One of the biggest events of the year, The Players Championship, has reached the halfway stage at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

After 36 holes, Ludvig Aberg leads the way following a brilliant second round of 63 to leave him on 12 under.

Two back of the lead is Xander Schauffele, whose 65 on Friday reminded everyone of his considerable talent following a spell where we haven't always seen the best of the American.

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The pair are the last to tee it up on Saturday, and they get underway at 2.35pm ET (6.45pm GMT).

The defending champion is Rory McIlroy, but he faced a wait to see if he would make the cut on Friday. In the end, his one over was enough to see him over the line, and he will begin the third round at 9.55am ET (1.55pm GMT) alongside Joe Highsmith.

Rory McIlroy narrowly made the cut, and is grouped with Joe Highsmith in the third round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another superstar who only narrowly made it into the weekend is two-time champion Scottie Scheffler. He's also on one over and is paired with Si Woo Kim. They have a start time of 9.25am ET (1.25am GMT).

Check out all the tee times for the third round of the tournament.

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The Players Championship Tee Times - Round Three

All times ET/GMT

8.15am (12.15pm): Seamus Power

Seamus Power 8.20am (12.20pm): Patrick Cantlay, Michael Brennan

Patrick Cantlay, Michael Brennan 8.30am (12.30pm): Danny Walker, Kristoffer Reitan

Danny Walker, Kristoffer Reitan 8.40am (12.40pm): Rico Hoey, Daniel Berger

Rico Hoey, Daniel Berger 8.50am (12.50pm): Zach Bauchou, Eric Cole

Zach Bauchou, Eric Cole 9.00am (1.00pm): Stephan Jaeger, Steven Fisk

Stephan Jaeger, Steven Fisk 9.10am (1.10pm): J.T. Poston, Kevin Roy

J.T. Poston, Kevin Roy 9.25am (1.25pm): Si Woo Kim, Scottie Scheffler

Si Woo Kim, Scottie Scheffler 9.35am (1.35pm): Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Ricky Castillo

Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Ricky Castillo 9.45am (1.45pm): Nico Echavarria, Takumi Kanaya

Nico Echavarria, Takumi Kanaya 9.55am (1.55pm): Joe Highsmith, Rory McIlroy

Joe Highsmith, Rory McIlroy 10.05am (2.05pm): Nicolai Højgaard, Chris Kirk

Nicolai Højgaard, Chris Kirk 10.15am (2.15pm): Tony Finau, Robert MacIntyre

Tony Finau, Robert MacIntyre 10.25am (2.25pm): Max McGreevy, Bud Cauley

Max McGreevy, Bud Cauley 10.40am (2.40pm): Sam Burns, Chris Gotterup

Sam Burns, Chris Gotterup 10.50am (2.50pm): Adam Scott, Nick Taylor

Adam Scott, Nick Taylor 11.00am (3.00pm): Taylor Pendrith, Sam Stevens

Taylor Pendrith, Sam Stevens 11.10am (3.10pm): Matti Schmid, Max Homa

Matti Schmid, Max Homa 11.20am (3.20pm): J.J. Spaun, Wyndham Clark

J.J. Spaun, Wyndham Clark 11.30am (3.30pm): Taylor Moore, Keegan Bradley

Taylor Moore, Keegan Bradley 11.45am (3.45pm): Akshay Bhatia, Brooks Koepka

Akshay Bhatia, Brooks Koepka 11.55am (3.55pm): Min Woo Lee, Alex Noren

Min Woo Lee, Alex Noren 12.05pm (4.05pm): Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama

Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama 12.15pm (4.15pm): Ryan Gerard, Andrew Putnam

Ryan Gerard, Andrew Putnam 12.25pm (4.25pm): Jordan Spieth, William Mouw

Jordan Spieth, William Mouw 12.35pm (4.35pm): Chad Ramey, Sahith Theegala

Chad Ramey, Sahith Theegala 12.50pm (4.50pm): Justin Rose, Jason Day

Justin Rose, Jason Day 1.00pm (5.00pm): Alex Smalley, Ryo Hisatsune

Alex Smalley, Ryo Hisatsune 1.10pm (5.10pm): Patrick Rodgers, Keith Mitchell

Patrick Rodgers, Keith Mitchell 1.20pm (5.20pm): Russell Henley, Matt Fitzpatrick

Russell Henley, Matt Fitzpatrick 1.30pm (5.30pm): Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland

Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland 1.40pm (5.40pm): Michael Thorbjornsen, Tommy Fleetwood

Michael Thorbjornsen, Tommy Fleetwood 1.55pm (5.55pm): Maverick McNealy, Austin Smotherman

Maverick McNealy, Austin Smotherman 2.05pm (6.05pm): Lee Hodges, Jacob Bridgeman

Lee Hodges, Jacob Bridgeman 2.15pm (6.15pm): Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka

Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka 2.25pm (6.25pm): Cameron Young, Corey Conners

Cameron Young, Corey Conners 2.35pm (6.35pm): Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele

How To Watch The Players Championship

US (all times ET)

Saturday March 14th: 8.00am - 7.00pm (ESPN+), 2.00pm - 7.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

8.00am - 7.00pm (ESPN+), 2.00pm - 7.00pm (NBC/Peacock) Sunday March 15th: 7.30am - 6.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00pm - 6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

UK (all times GMT)