The Players Championship Tee Times - Round Three
Ludvig Aberg leads Xander Schauffele by two at the halfway stage of The Players Championship
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One of the biggest events of the year, The Players Championship, has reached the halfway stage at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.
After 36 holes, Ludvig Aberg leads the way following a brilliant second round of 63 to leave him on 12 under.
Two back of the lead is Xander Schauffele, whose 65 on Friday reminded everyone of his considerable talent following a spell where we haven't always seen the best of the American.Article continues below
The pair are the last to tee it up on Saturday, and they get underway at 2.35pm ET (6.45pm GMT).
The defending champion is Rory McIlroy, but he faced a wait to see if he would make the cut on Friday. In the end, his one over was enough to see him over the line, and he will begin the third round at 9.55am ET (1.55pm GMT) alongside Joe Highsmith.
Another superstar who only narrowly made it into the weekend is two-time champion Scottie Scheffler. He's also on one over and is paired with Si Woo Kim. They have a start time of 9.25am ET (1.25am GMT).
Check out all the tee times for the third round of the tournament.
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The Players Championship Tee Times - Round Three
All times ET/GMT
- 8.15am (12.15pm): Seamus Power
- 8.20am (12.20pm): Patrick Cantlay, Michael Brennan
- 8.30am (12.30pm): Danny Walker, Kristoffer Reitan
- 8.40am (12.40pm): Rico Hoey, Daniel Berger
- 8.50am (12.50pm): Zach Bauchou, Eric Cole
- 9.00am (1.00pm): Stephan Jaeger, Steven Fisk
- 9.10am (1.10pm): J.T. Poston, Kevin Roy
- 9.25am (1.25pm): Si Woo Kim, Scottie Scheffler
- 9.35am (1.35pm): Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Ricky Castillo
- 9.45am (1.45pm): Nico Echavarria, Takumi Kanaya
- 9.55am (1.55pm): Joe Highsmith, Rory McIlroy
- 10.05am (2.05pm): Nicolai Højgaard, Chris Kirk
- 10.15am (2.15pm): Tony Finau, Robert MacIntyre
- 10.25am (2.25pm): Max McGreevy, Bud Cauley
- 10.40am (2.40pm): Sam Burns, Chris Gotterup
- 10.50am (2.50pm): Adam Scott, Nick Taylor
- 11.00am (3.00pm): Taylor Pendrith, Sam Stevens
- 11.10am (3.10pm): Matti Schmid, Max Homa
- 11.20am (3.20pm): J.J. Spaun, Wyndham Clark
- 11.30am (3.30pm): Taylor Moore, Keegan Bradley
- 11.45am (3.45pm): Akshay Bhatia, Brooks Koepka
- 11.55am (3.55pm): Min Woo Lee, Alex Noren
- 12.05pm (4.05pm): Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama
- 12.15pm (4.15pm): Ryan Gerard, Andrew Putnam
- 12.25pm (4.25pm): Jordan Spieth, William Mouw
- 12.35pm (4.35pm): Chad Ramey, Sahith Theegala
- 12.50pm (4.50pm): Justin Rose, Jason Day
- 1.00pm (5.00pm): Alex Smalley, Ryo Hisatsune
- 1.10pm (5.10pm): Patrick Rodgers, Keith Mitchell
- 1.20pm (5.20pm): Russell Henley, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 1.30pm (5.30pm): Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland
- 1.40pm (5.40pm): Michael Thorbjornsen, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1.55pm (5.55pm): Maverick McNealy, Austin Smotherman
- 2.05pm (6.05pm): Lee Hodges, Jacob Bridgeman
- 2.15pm (6.15pm): Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka
- 2.25pm (6.25pm): Cameron Young, Corey Conners
- 2.35pm (6.35pm): Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele
How To Watch The Players Championship
US (all times ET)
- Saturday March 14th: 8.00am - 7.00pm (ESPN+), 2.00pm - 7.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
- Sunday March 15th: 7.30am - 6.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00pm - 6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
UK (all times GMT)
- Saturday March 14th: 1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.00pm Sky Sports Main Event
- Sunday March 15th: 11.30am Sky Sports Main Event, 1.00pm Sky Sports Golf, 7.00pm Sky Sports Main Event
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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