What Golf Shoes Is Justin Rose Wearing At The Masters?

The Englishman has been seen wearing a number of shoes throughout his career and, at the start of 2025, Rose has been spotted donning footwear from PAYNTR Golf

Justin Rose hits an iron shot into the green
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

Justin Rose has enjoyed a hugely successful career and, throughout that time, the Englishman has changed his equipment frequently.

Experimenting with drivers, irons and putters, another area where Rose has changed his equipment is in the footwear, with the former US Open winner using a different shoe brand at the start of 2025.

Justin Rose hits a putt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Genesis Invitational in mid-February, Rose was seen wearing Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G golf shoes but, at his next tournament, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he was then donning PAYNTR Golf.

The model in question is the PAYNTR Golf X-002 LE, a spikeless shoe that has a full grain leather upper, PMX foam midsole and TPU outsole. What's more, it's also the brand that fellow Major champion, Jason Day, invested in at the start of 2024.

Day, who wears the Eighty Seven SC's, a model he designed closely with PAYNTR Golf, signed a deal to take equity ownership in the footwear brand while also helping to launch a new shoe collection.

A close up of Jason Day's golf shoes

Jason Day's golf shoes at the 2025 Masters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Founded in 2020, PAYNTR Golf produce some of the best golf shoes on the market and is worn by Day, coach David Leadbetter, Masters Champion Mike Weir and former World Long Drive Champion Martin Borgmeier.

Although unclear as to whether Rose has signed a deal with PAYNTR Golf, he has been wearing the footwear in his last few events.

Prior to that, the 11-time PGA Tour winner had been wearing golf shoes from the likes of adidas, Puma and Nike, with the latter being in play through 2023 - 2025.

A close up of Justin Rose's golf shoes

Rose's golf shoes at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

