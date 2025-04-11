What Golf Shoes Is Justin Rose Wearing At The Masters?
The Englishman has been seen wearing a number of shoes throughout his career and, at the start of 2025, Rose has been spotted donning footwear from PAYNTR Golf
Justin Rose has enjoyed a hugely successful career and, throughout that time, the Englishman has changed his equipment frequently.
Experimenting with drivers, irons and putters, another area where Rose has changed his equipment is in the footwear, with the former US Open winner using a different shoe brand at the start of 2025.
At the Genesis Invitational in mid-February, Rose was seen wearing Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G golf shoes but, at his next tournament, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he was then donning PAYNTR Golf.
The model in question is the PAYNTR Golf X-002 LE, a spikeless shoe that has a full grain leather upper, PMX foam midsole and TPU outsole. What's more, it's also the brand that fellow Major champion, Jason Day, invested in at the start of 2024.
Day, who wears the Eighty Seven SC's, a model he designed closely with PAYNTR Golf, signed a deal to take equity ownership in the footwear brand while also helping to launch a new shoe collection.
Founded in 2020, PAYNTR Golf produce some of the best golf shoes on the market and is worn by Day, coach David Leadbetter, Masters Champion Mike Weir and former World Long Drive Champion Martin Borgmeier.
Although unclear as to whether Rose has signed a deal with PAYNTR Golf, he has been wearing the footwear in his last few events.
Prior to that, the 11-time PGA Tour winner had been wearing golf shoes from the likes of adidas, Puma and Nike, with the latter being in play through 2023 - 2025.
