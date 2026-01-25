The American Express Leaderboard And Live Updates: Scottie Scheffler On-Course For 20th PGA Tour Title

Scottie Scheffler was among a three-way tie at the top at the start of the final day, but has pulled away over the front nine to lead

Matt Cradock's avatar
By
last updated
Contributions from

Scottie Scheffler hits a driver off the tee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The American Express is set for a tight finish on Sunday, with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, 18-year-old Blades Brown, and former Players Championship winner Si Woo Kim in a three-way share of the lead.

Keep up-to-date with all the action via our live blog below.

The American Express Leaderboard

  • -26 Scottie Scheffler
  • -23 Andrew Putnam
  • -23 Ryan Gerard
  • -23 Jason Day

Updates from...

Image of Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Refresh

SLIP-UP FROM PUTNAM

SCHEFFLER DOUBLES LEAD

NEAR CHIP IN

SCOTTIE JUST MISSES THE GREEN AT THE 11TH

JASON DAY ENJOYING A GREAT TOURNAMENT

ALL OF THIS SINCE 2021...

HAOTONG LI MOVES TO SOLO FOURTH

BIRDIE CHANCE MISSED FOR GERARD

BIRDIE FOR PUTNAM

SCOTTIE ON FLAMES

THE BACK NINE BEGINS

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.