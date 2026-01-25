The American Express Leaderboard And Live Updates: Scottie Scheffler On-Course For 20th PGA Tour Title

The American Express is set for a tight finish on Sunday, with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, 18-year-old Blades Brown, and former Players Championship winner Si Woo Kim in a three-way share of the lead.
Scheffler is the favorite as he searches for PGA Tour title number 20, with the final day taking place at the Pete Dye Stadium Course.
Keep up-to-date with all the action via our live blog below.
The American Express Leaderboard
- -26 Scottie Scheffler
- -23 Andrew Putnam
- -23 Ryan Gerard
- -23 Jason Day
Updates from...
SLIP-UP FROM PUTNAM
Scheffler's lead is now three after Andrew Putnam makes his second bogey of the day at the 13th. There are now three trying to close that gap, Putnam, Jason Day and Ryan Gerard, but this is increasingly starting to look like Scheffler's to lose.
SCHEFFLER DOUBLES LEAD
As predicted, Scheffler makes no mistake with his short birdie putt at the 11th, and a one-shot advantage over Andrew Putnam becomes two.
NEAR CHIP IN
I said it was a straightforward chip and, at the 11th, Scheffler nearly jars it in the hole for an eagle. He should tap-in for the birdie, which would put him 26-under and two clear.
SCOTTIE JUST MISSES THE GREEN AT THE 11TH
Following a great drive, Scheffler plays an equally great fairway wood to the right-edge of the green, with it rolling down the bank and finishing in the collection area.
It's a perfect leave for the World No. 1, who should have a relatively straightforward up-and-down coming up for birdie at the par 5.
JASON DAY ENJOYING A GREAT TOURNAMENT
Making his first start of 2026, Jason Day is enjoying a fine start to the year, with a birdie at the par 4 15th moving him to seven-under for the day and 22-under for the tournament. He is now tied fourth alongside Li and three back of Scheffler, who has found the fairway at the par 5 11th.
ALL OF THIS SINCE 2021...
With nine holes remaining in The American Express, Scottie Scheffler sits alone atop the leaderboard at 25-under, one stroke ahead of Andrew Putnam (thru 11). With a win, Scheffler would become the first player since Rory McIlroy (2021 CJ CUP in South Carolina) to reach 20 career…January 25, 2026
HAOTONG LI MOVES TO SOLO FOURTH
It's a chip-in for Haotong Li at the 13th, who now moves to solo forth and is in a great place to secure a big paycheck.
He is one of 10 DP World Tour graduates from last year, and is already making a big move in his early PGA Tour career, sitting 22-under.
BIRDIE CHANCE MISSED FOR GERARD
Sitting solo third, Gerard has a great chance to join Putnam at 24-under, but his eight-foot putt at the 14th slides by on the low-slide, with a par keeping him 23-under.
He's a few holes ahead of the leaders, so will want to put down a clubhouse target to put the pressure on Scheffler and Putnam.
BIRDIE FOR PUTNAM
Putnam is one of the best putters on the PGA Tour and, at the 11th, he rolls in a 20-footer to halve Scheffler's advantage, with Putnam moving to 24-under following that birdie.
SCOTTIE ON FLAMES
For the solo lead 👀Here comes Scottie Scheffler.📺 @PGATOURLIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/xZ6kBQULkxJanuary 25, 2026
THE BACK NINE BEGINS
After the front nine, it's Scottie Scheffler who leads by two strokes following a four-under-par 32. Opening with a birdie-bogey start, the World No.1 has found four birdies in six holes to be 25-under for the tournament.
In pursuit of Scheffler is Ryan Gerard, who is seven-under for his round through 13 and 23-under for the tournament. Alongside the American is Andrew Putnam, who is four-under for his round through 10 and also 23-under.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.