Tommy Fleetwood Relieved As Family Escapes Dubai During Middle East Conflict

Tommy Fleetwood has spoken of his relief that his family has managed to get out of Dubai and return to England to escape the conflict in the Middle East.

Although the Englishman says his family "felt safe" in the United Arab Emirates, where they've lived for four years, it was still a worry as they joined thousands of Britons trying to leave the country.

Many flights have been grounded as Dubai has been targeted by drone strikes from Iran in retaliation for the USA and Israel's military action in the country.

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It's caused huge delays for those wanting to leave, and with Fleetwood thousands of miles away in the USA playing golf for five weeks, it's understandable the situation will have been a concern with his wife Clare and children Oscar, Mo and Frankie stuck in a war zone.

The 35-year-old moved to Dubai four years ago and has credited his new lifestyle for his game improving as he's now the World No.3 after claiming the FedEx Cup last season.

Fleetwood also has a golf academy at Jumeirah Golf Estates where he resides, but it does mean he spends long portions of time away from his family while he plies his trade on the PGA Tour.

He's currently on a long spell away from home now, and that meant for an anxious wait while his family tried to make it back to England, and a lot of relief when they finally left the UAE safely.

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"It is difficult not being able to travel. That has obviously been difficult. But when you know they're fine, that's kind of a relief," Fleetwood told reporters after his first round at TPC Sawgrass, as reported in The Guardian.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fleetwood spoke about how his family had one flight cancelled and then took another out of Dubai just before an incident at the airport, so naturally it was a huge relief when they made it back to Cheshire in England.

"I think Clare is very relieved now," Fleetwood added. "She feels good and everything. It’s just not a great time for so many people in the country.

"It’s just unsettling for everyone, really. It’s easy for me to say it’s been on my mind but at the same time I’m not the one who was there."

Fleetwood's family is due to fly out to Texas in a few weeks to join him ahead of his final preparations for The Masters.