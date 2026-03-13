Tommy Fleetwood Relieved As Family Escapes Dubai During Middle East Conflict
Tommy Fleetwood admitted he was relieved his family managed to get out of Dubai and return to England during the chaos caused by the conflict in Iran
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Tommy Fleetwood has spoken of his relief that his family has managed to get out of Dubai and return to England to escape the conflict in the Middle East.
Although the Englishman says his family "felt safe" in the United Arab Emirates, where they've lived for four years, it was still a worry as they joined thousands of Britons trying to leave the country.
Many flights have been grounded as Dubai has been targeted by drone strikes from Iran in retaliation for the USA and Israel's military action in the country.Article continues below
It's caused huge delays for those wanting to leave, and with Fleetwood thousands of miles away in the USA playing golf for five weeks, it's understandable the situation will have been a concern with his wife Clare and children Oscar, Mo and Frankie stuck in a war zone.
The 35-year-old moved to Dubai four years ago and has credited his new lifestyle for his game improving as he's now the World No.3 after claiming the FedEx Cup last season.
Fleetwood also has a golf academy at Jumeirah Golf Estates where he resides, but it does mean he spends long portions of time away from his family while he plies his trade on the PGA Tour.
He's currently on a long spell away from home now, and that meant for an anxious wait while his family tried to make it back to England, and a lot of relief when they finally left the UAE safely.
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"It is difficult not being able to travel. That has obviously been difficult. But when you know they're fine, that's kind of a relief," Fleetwood told reporters after his first round at TPC Sawgrass, as reported in The Guardian.
Fleetwood spoke about how his family had one flight cancelled and then took another out of Dubai just before an incident at the airport, so naturally it was a huge relief when they made it back to Cheshire in England.
"I think Clare is very relieved now," Fleetwood added. "She feels good and everything. It’s just not a great time for so many people in the country.
"It’s just unsettling for everyone, really. It’s easy for me to say it’s been on my mind but at the same time I’m not the one who was there."
Fleetwood's family is due to fly out to Texas in a few weeks to join him ahead of his final preparations for The Masters.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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