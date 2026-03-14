There is just one round remaining of the PGA Tour's flagship event, The Players Championship, at TPC Sawgrass.

Ludvig Aberg began the third round with a lead of two over Xander Schauffele, but the Swede's closest challenger wilted on Saturday, with Cameron Young instead the player in second place for much of the afternoon.

That was until the 18th, when Young found the water with his tee shot, ultimately finishing with a double bogey to drop back to third.

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In the end, despite not being anywhere near as electrifying as his nine-under 63 of the second round, Aberg's 71 ensured he will take a three-shot lead into the final round on 13 under for the tournament.

Immediately beneath him on the leaderboard is Michael Thorbjornsen, and the two will be the last to tee it up on Sunday, with a start time of 1.40pm ET (5.40pm GMT).

The penultimate group will see Young and Matt Fitzpatrick attempt to close the gap. Young is on nine under with Fitzpatrick on eight under. They begin at 1.30pm ET (5.30pm GMT).

Cameron Young was Ludvig Aberg's closest challenger for much of the third round (Image credit: Getty Images)

The defending champion is Rory McIlroy, but his challenge never really got going. As a result, he is 14 back of the lead on one over. He'll play alongside Nico Echavarria in the final round, with a tee time of 8.35am ET (12.35pm GMT).

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Check out all the tee times for the final round of the tournament.

The Players Championship Tee Times - Final Round

All times ET (GMT)

7.35am (11.35am): Takumi Kanaya

Takumi Kanaya 7.40am (11.40am): Ricky Castillo, Danny Walker

Ricky Castillo, Danny Walker 7.49am (11.49am): Steven Fisk, Kristoffer Reitan

Steven Fisk, Kristoffer Reitan 7.58am (11.58am): Rico Hoey, Daniel Berger

Rico Hoey, Daniel Berger 8.07am (12.07pm): Tony Finau, Seamus Power

Tony Finau, Seamus Power 8.16am (12.16pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Michael Brennan

Hideki Matsuyama, Michael Brennan 8.25am (12.25pm): Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth 8.35am (12.35pm): Nico Echavarria, Rory McIlroy

Nico Echavarria, Rory McIlroy 8.45am (12.45pm): Eric Cole, Kevin Roy

Eric Cole, Kevin Roy 8.55am (12.55pm): Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens

Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens 9.10am (1.10pm): Nicolai Højgaard, Chris Kirk

Nicolai Højgaard, Chris Kirk 9.20am (1.20pm): Patrick Cantlay, J.T. Poston

Patrick Cantlay, J.T. Poston 9.30am (1.30pm): Andrew Putnam, Lee Hodges

Andrew Putnam, Lee Hodges 9.40am (1.40pm): Taylor Moore, Alex Noren

Taylor Moore, Alex Noren 9.50am (1.50pm): Adam Scott, Taylor Pendrith

Adam Scott, Taylor Pendrith 10.00am (2.00pm): Zach Bauchou, Stephan Jaeger

Zach Bauchou, Stephan Jaeger 10.10am (2.10pm): Ryan Gerard, Chad Ramey

Ryan Gerard, Chad Ramey 10.20am (2.20pm): Matti Schmid, Wyndham Clark

Matti Schmid, Wyndham Clark 10.30am (2.30pm): Max McGreevy, Nick Taylor

Max McGreevy, Nick Taylor 10.40am (2.40pm): Sam Burns, Max Homa

Sam Burns, Max Homa 10.55am (2.55pm): Si Woo Kim, Joe Highsmith

Si Woo Kim, Joe Highsmith 11.05am (3.05pm): Keith Mitchell, Tommy Fleetwood

Keith Mitchell, Tommy Fleetwood 11.15am (3.15pm): Min Woo Lee, Jason Day

Min Woo Lee, Jason Day 11.25am (3.25pm): Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia

Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia 11.35am (3.35pm): Maverick McNealy, Scottie Scheffler

Maverick McNealy, Scottie Scheffler 11.45am (3.45pm): Alex Smalley, Patrick Rodgers

Alex Smalley, Patrick Rodgers 11.55am (3.55pm): Keegan Bradley, Brooks Koepka

Keegan Bradley, Brooks Koepka 12.05pm (4.05pm): Sudarshan Yellamaraju, J.J. Spaun

Sudarshan Yellamaraju, J.J. Spaun 12.15pm (4.15pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Russell Henley

Ryo Hisatsune, Russell Henley 12.25pm (4.25pm): William Mouw, Justin Rose

William Mouw, Justin Rose 12.40pm (4.40pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Sepp Straka

Jacob Bridgeman, Sepp Straka 12.50pm (4.50pm): Sahith Theegala, Austin Smotherman

Sahith Theegala, Austin Smotherman 1.00pm (5.00pm): Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre

Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre 1.10pm (5.10pm): Justin Thomas, Corey Conners

Justin Thomas, Corey Conners 1.20pm (5.20pm): Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland

Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland 1.30pm (5.30pm): Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick

Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick 1.40pm (5.40pm): Ludvig Åberg, Michael Thorbjornsen

How To Watch The Players Championship

US (all times ET)

Sunday March 15th: 7.30am - 6.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00pm - 6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

UK (all times GMT)