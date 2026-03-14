The Players Championship Tee Times - Final Round
Ludvig Aberg takes a three-shot lead into the final round of the PGA Tour's flagship event
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There is just one round remaining of the PGA Tour's flagship event, The Players Championship, at TPC Sawgrass.
Ludvig Aberg began the third round with a lead of two over Xander Schauffele, but the Swede's closest challenger wilted on Saturday, with Cameron Young instead the player in second place for much of the afternoon.
That was until the 18th, when Young found the water with his tee shot, ultimately finishing with a double bogey to drop back to third.Article continues below
In the end, despite not being anywhere near as electrifying as his nine-under 63 of the second round, Aberg's 71 ensured he will take a three-shot lead into the final round on 13 under for the tournament.
Immediately beneath him on the leaderboard is Michael Thorbjornsen, and the two will be the last to tee it up on Sunday, with a start time of 1.40pm ET (5.40pm GMT).
The penultimate group will see Young and Matt Fitzpatrick attempt to close the gap. Young is on nine under with Fitzpatrick on eight under. They begin at 1.30pm ET (5.30pm GMT).
The defending champion is Rory McIlroy, but his challenge never really got going. As a result, he is 14 back of the lead on one over. He'll play alongside Nico Echavarria in the final round, with a tee time of 8.35am ET (12.35pm GMT).
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Check out all the tee times for the final round of the tournament.
The Players Championship Tee Times - Final Round
All times ET (GMT)
- 7.35am (11.35am): Takumi Kanaya
- 7.40am (11.40am): Ricky Castillo, Danny Walker
- 7.49am (11.49am): Steven Fisk, Kristoffer Reitan
- 7.58am (11.58am): Rico Hoey, Daniel Berger
- 8.07am (12.07pm): Tony Finau, Seamus Power
- 8.16am (12.16pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Michael Brennan
- 8.25am (12.25pm): Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
- 8.35am (12.35pm): Nico Echavarria, Rory McIlroy
- 8.45am (12.45pm): Eric Cole, Kevin Roy
- 8.55am (12.55pm): Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens
- 9.10am (1.10pm): Nicolai Højgaard, Chris Kirk
- 9.20am (1.20pm): Patrick Cantlay, J.T. Poston
- 9.30am (1.30pm): Andrew Putnam, Lee Hodges
- 9.40am (1.40pm): Taylor Moore, Alex Noren
- 9.50am (1.50pm): Adam Scott, Taylor Pendrith
- 10.00am (2.00pm): Zach Bauchou, Stephan Jaeger
- 10.10am (2.10pm): Ryan Gerard, Chad Ramey
- 10.20am (2.20pm): Matti Schmid, Wyndham Clark
- 10.30am (2.30pm): Max McGreevy, Nick Taylor
- 10.40am (2.40pm): Sam Burns, Max Homa
- 10.55am (2.55pm): Si Woo Kim, Joe Highsmith
- 11.05am (3.05pm): Keith Mitchell, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11.15am (3.15pm): Min Woo Lee, Jason Day
- 11.25am (3.25pm): Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia
- 11.35am (3.35pm): Maverick McNealy, Scottie Scheffler
- 11.45am (3.45pm): Alex Smalley, Patrick Rodgers
- 11.55am (3.55pm): Keegan Bradley, Brooks Koepka
- 12.05pm (4.05pm): Sudarshan Yellamaraju, J.J. Spaun
- 12.15pm (4.15pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Russell Henley
- 12.25pm (4.25pm): William Mouw, Justin Rose
- 12.40pm (4.40pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Sepp Straka
- 12.50pm (4.50pm): Sahith Theegala, Austin Smotherman
- 1.00pm (5.00pm): Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre
- 1.10pm (5.10pm): Justin Thomas, Corey Conners
- 1.20pm (5.20pm): Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland
- 1.30pm (5.30pm): Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 1.40pm (5.40pm): Ludvig Åberg, Michael Thorbjornsen
How To Watch The Players Championship
US (all times ET)
- Sunday March 15th: 7.30am - 6.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00pm - 6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
UK (all times GMT)
- Sunday March 15th: 11.30am Sky Sports Main Event, 1.00pm Sky Sports Golf, 7.00pm Sky Sports Main Event
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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