Brooks Koepka Speaks Live In Press Conference Ahead Of Farmers Insurance Open

Brooks Koepka is speaking to the media live from Torrey Pines as he prepares to make his second PGA Tour debut at this week's Farmers Insurance Open.
The five-time Major winner is likely to be asked a little more about his decision to leave LIV Golf as well as what he hopes to achieve following a return to the PGA Tour.
Koepka should also be quizzed on where his game is at, having not played competitively since last October at the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.
Stay tuned for all of the key updates from Koepka's upcoming press conference, which is due to begin at 9am local time (12pm ET).
Updates From...
MOMENTS AWAY
Most of the media are ready and waiting for Koepka's arrival. He will be sat behind this very microphone very shortly...
HOW DID WE GET HERE?
Last October, Brooks Koepka had not long finished his fourth season with LIV Golf and had a year remaining on his contract. However, over the following weeks and months, noises began to arise about the 35-year-old not enjoying his time with the PIF-backed circuit.
Then, on December 23, it was announced that Koepka would be leaving the LIV Golf League due to wanting to spend more time at home in Florida with his family.
Yet, a matter of days later and Koepka was being unveiled as a PGA Tour player once more via the circuit's Returning Member Program.
Earlier this month, it was then confirmed the five-time Major winner would make his first start of the season at this week's Farmers Insurance Open.
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of Brooks Koepka's first PGA Tour press conference after leaving LIV Golf.
The 35-year-old is due to arrive at 9am local time (12pm ET) where he will be quizzed on a number of subjects from his decision to leave LIV as well as the current state of his game.
I will bring you all of the key updates from Koepka's press conference, so sit tight and enjoy. As always, thank you for tuning in.
