Brooks Koepka Speaks Live In Press Conference Ahead Of Farmers Insurance Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka is speaking to the media live from Torrey Pines as he prepares to make his second PGA Tour debut at this week's Farmers Insurance Open.

The five-time Major winner is likely to be asked a little more about his decision to leave LIV Golf as well as what he hopes to achieve following a return to the PGA Tour.

Koepka should also be quizzed on where his game is at, having not played competitively since last October at the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

Stay tuned for all of the key updates from Koepka's upcoming press conference, which is due to begin at 9am local time (12pm ET).