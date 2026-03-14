What Apparel Is Ludvig Aberg Wearing At The Players Championship?

Sitting two shots clear at the halfway stage of the PGA Tour's Flagship Event, check out Aberg's full look at TPC Sawgrass here

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Ludvig Aberg stares into the distance, with a close up of his swing
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although he turned professional in 2023, Ludvig Aberg has become one of the game's most recognizable stars.

Claiming victories on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, two of which came just five months after turning professional, Aberg finds himself as the 36-hole leader at The Players Championship.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

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