What Apparel Is Ludvig Aberg Wearing At The Players Championship?
Sitting two shots clear at the halfway stage of the PGA Tour's Flagship Event, check out Aberg's full look at TPC Sawgrass here
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Although he turned professional in 2023, Ludvig Aberg has become one of the game's most recognizable stars.
Claiming victories on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, two of which came just five months after turning professional, Aberg finds himself as the 36-hole leader at The Players Championship.
It's not just his excellent golf that has caught the eye at TPC Sawgrass, though, as Aberg's stylish and classy adidas apparel has also received plaudits, with the Swede decked out in notable polos, cashmere sweaters and Adizero ZG golf shoes.
An adidas staffer since June 2023, take a look at what Aberg is wearing at The Players Championship and how to shop his look below...
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Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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