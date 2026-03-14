What Apparel Is Ludvig Aberg Wearing At The Players Championship?

Although he turned professional in 2023, Ludvig Aberg has become one of the game's most recognizable stars.

Claiming victories on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, two of which came just five months after turning professional, Aberg finds himself as the 36-hole leader at The Players Championship.

It's not just his excellent golf that has caught the eye at TPC Sawgrass, though, as Aberg's stylish and classy adidas apparel has also received plaudits, with the Swede decked out in notable polos, cashmere sweaters and Adizero ZG golf shoes.

An adidas staffer since June 2023, take a look at what Aberg is wearing at The Players Championship and how to shop his look below...