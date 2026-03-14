Players Championship Delays Saturday Morning Opening For Spectators After Nearby Shooting

The gates to The Players Championship did not open until 9am ET on Saturday because of "operational considerations," with details of a fatal shooting emerging in the area.

First reported by News 4 Jax, details of a shooting in a drug store parking lot near TPC Sawgrass were reported by the outlet, with news that two people were shot and killed at a Walgreens about a mile from the famous venue and home to the PGA Tour.

The shooting is believed to have taken place at around 10.30 pm on Friday, March 13.

Article continues below

Gates are now open.#THEPLAYERS https://t.co/cUD8185IXEMarch 14, 2026

According to the news outlet, the suspect, identified by authorities as Christian Barrios, was tracked onto TPC Sawgrass by canine units.

Barrios is said to have made contact with PGA Tour staff and picked up a radio before fleeing on foot and stealing a car to try to escape police.

There are reports that the suspect has now been apprehended.

"We have worked closely with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and appreciate the coordination and partnership from Sheriff Rob Hardwick and his team," a statement from the Tour read.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hardwick said Barrios had a long criminal history and knew the victims, both of whom were reportedly shot multiple times and taken to the hospital, where they died.

Saturday's third-round tee times remained unchanged, and play is now underway.

Play commenced as usual on Saturday morning (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier, a statement from The Players Championship read: "Due to operational considerations, gates for today's third round will now open at 9am ET.

"Tee times will remain as previously scheduled, and all on-course hospitality venues will open at 11 am ET."

Ludvig Aberg leads the way at golf's unofficial 'fifth Major' going into the weekend, and the Swede tees off alongside two-time Major champion Xander Schauffele at 2.35pm ET.