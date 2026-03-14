Bryson DeChambeau Remains In LIV Golf Singapore Contention Despite Huge Wedge Change

Rarely does a week go by without Bryson DeChambeau making some sort of equipment change, or tweak, to his gear line-up, and he’s been tinkering again as he looks to add LIV Golf Singapore to his CV.

In fact, his latest equipment change is a fairly big one, with the two-time US Open champion opting to play with Bettinardi wedges, as reported by Matt Vincenzi, senior reporter at LIV Golf.

It’s not easy staying on top of Bryson DeChambeau’s what’s in the bag these days, and that was before he severed ties recently with LA Golf.

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It seems no club is safe in the Scientist’s bag, and it’s the wedges that have been under the microscope at Sentosa Golf Club, where DeChambeau heads into the final round one shot behind co-leaders Joaquin Niemann and Lee Westwood.

When we last checked in on the American’s bag, he was playing with a 50-degree Ping S159 wedge and Ping Glide 4.0 wedges.

However, with just a few weeks to go until DeChambeau looks to try and get his revenge on Augusta National (he finished tied fifth on a disappointing final day last year), he appears to have mixed things up at the bottom end of his bag.

Bryson DeChambeau making a major switch, going with Bettinardi wedges to get better spin control. Full equipment change story coming shortly. Equipment data supplied by @WorldTourSurvey pic.twitter.com/hfTXXhC8VTMarch 12, 2026

As per Vincenzi, the 32-year-old is gaming Bettinardi’s HLX 5.0 Forged wedges, with the 50-degree bent one-degree less and the 56-degree wedge bent two-degrees less.

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It’s always fascinating to hear from DeChambeau when he’s in the process of making a change, and here’s what he had to say following his opening round in Singapore.

“I didn’t really get to test the wedges, but they feel good. Practice, they felt great. It’s going through the turf a lot better from the fairway.

“I am trusting of that, and hopefully that new bounce I’m using is going to be a benefit to me in softer conditions. That’s really what I’m struggling with.”

The Bettinardi HLX 5.0 wedge at address (Image credit: Future)

Bettinardi is a brand that is most well-known for its putter models and has a number of Tour ambassadors on its books, including Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar, Ben Silverman and Fred Couples.

As for the wedges, the HLX 5.0 is a club that “should be taken as a serious competitor within the wedge category”, said Golf Monthly's Sam De'Ath.

He added, “High-end production and design have meant these wedges are some of the most versatile and best looking on the market. Two grind options and pronounced cut grooves provide spin performance in all conditions.”

Time will tell whether it passes DeChambeau's test.