Brooks Koepka Makes Driver Switch Ahead Of Ryder Cup

Brooks Koepka looks to have made a late switch of driver just a week prior to the Ryder Cup, with the American spotted using the TaylorMade SIM2 driver, a club he has used previously in the year.

Koepka, who earned one of Zach Johnson's six picks on to the US team, is competing this week in LIV Golf's latest event in Chicago and, during his first round, seemed to have changed over the big stick.

The American had been using the Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II driver when he was last seen competing, but appears to have gone back to the TaylorMade club for LIV's 12th event of the 2023 season.

It is unclear at this stage whether Koepka will stick with the SIM2 - first brought out in 2021 - for the Ryder Cup, with the 33-year-old set to fly straight from Chicago on Sunday to Marco Simone ahead of the tournament's start on Friday.

He currently sits T16 and two shots off the lead after day one following a three-under-par round of 68.

Koepka using his Srixon driver at LIV Golf Bedminster in August

Earlier in the week, Koepka also caught the eye of social media after an Instagram post showcasing his new mullet ahead of the Ryder Cup. Team-mate Sam Burns is also sporting the same look.

Koepka is set to take part in his fourth Ryder Cup, with the World No.15 part of the winning teams in 2016 and 2021. Despite not playing on the PGA Tour, the American earned his place on the team after a superb Major season which saw him finish runner-up at The Masters in April before winning his third PGA Championship at Oak Hill the following month.

