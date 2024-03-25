First Look: Brooks Koepka's New Nike Golf Shoes Are Available To Buy And Here's How To Get Them

When you think of the best golfers from the past decade, chances are Brooks Koepka's name will be near the top of that list. A five-time Major winner, he has picked up multiple PGA Tour and LIV Golf titles, as well producing a number of memorable rounds.

Along with his golf, Koepka is known for his stylish Nike golf shoes and, right now, we have seen the new model he wears, the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% 2 NRG, now available to order from certain retailers.

First things first, Koepka has been seen wearing these shoes in different colors at multiple LIV events, with the American spotted donning them in Las Vegas and Hong Kong. Going forward, you will likely see them at Major championships, potentially in special edition models.

Nike are known for producing some of the best golf shoes on the market and, with these Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% 2 NRG's, we expect them to slide into this category, given the quality and updates over their predecessor.

So, how do they compare to the original Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT%? Well, although we haven't tested them, according to the aesthetics and looking at the info released, this new model has more spikes, with the brand changing to a CMP foam and flattening the shoe out slightly.

The original NRG's had two spikes on the forefront and two on the heel but, in the NEXT% 2, Nike have added another two spikes to create four on the forefoot and two on the heel. This is something we see on the best spiked golf shoes, and there's no doubt that they will provide the grip needed when out on the golf course, especially with an internal fit system and upgraded internal fit pods present to aid the locked-in feel.

Featuring a lower profile for better stability, the NEXT% 2 NRG's have CMP foam for more consistent comfort when walking. What's more, there is a lightweight stretch skin that provides waterproof protection, whilst the introduction of Fly Weave provides a lightweight feel and strength.

Available from multiple retailers, you can expect to find the shoes in different colorways and styles. Like the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3's, we wouldn't be surprised to also see special editions of the Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% 2 NRG in the upcoming months, so keep your eyes peeled for that!