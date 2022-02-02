The best Cleveland wedges deliver an exquisite blend of spin, trajectory control and stability, making them brilliant for playing full shots, pitch shots and delicate greenside recovery shots. As golfers, we use these clubs more each round than any other, so it pays to make sure you’re kitted out with some of the best wedges available.

And there's no denying Cleveland fits into that mould. Renowned, in fact, for crafting some of the best-looking and best-performing wedges, there are an array of different models to suit every type of golfer and turf condition.

For those who don’t have as much control over strike location, there are multiple full-face options that produce a high level of spin no matter the contact point. While the elite golfers out there will enjoy Cleveland's new UltiZip grooves that are closer together and deeper than ever before for the ultimate in control.

There are also different bounces and grinds available, so whether you have a tendency to get too steep or too shallow, there’s a perfect wedge for you. You might also want to consider the aesthetics. On our list features both muscleback and cavity-back designs, with most available in three finishes - tour satin, black satin and raw - so you really can tailor your choice based on your exact preferences.

Best Cleveland Wedges

(Image credit: Cleveland)

The RTX is Cleveland’s tour-inspired wedge family, designed for pros and low-handicappers seeking the ultimate in feel, versatility and spin control, packaged in a traditional-looking club. What makes the RTX Zipcore unique is the core that sits in the heart of the muscleback design. Its density is four times lower than that of the steel head, allowing weight to be distributed elsewhere.

That extra 10-15 grams, along with the head shape, makes the sweet-spot better aligned with impact location as the centre of gravity (CG) is shifted away from the hosel.

For a muscleback wedge, we found the RTX ZipCore to be very user-friendly, while the UltiZip grooves deliver excellent levels of spin. The new grooves are sharper, deeper and narrower than before, meaning they bite that little bit harder. It also comes in three finishes - black satin, tour satin and tour rack (raw) - and a variety of sole designs, so golfers can ensure they have the perfect model to suit their swing type and playing conditions.

Read our full Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge review

(Image credit: Future)

A model that also features in our guide to the most forgiving wedges on the market (for obvious reasons), Cleveland’s CBX Full Face delivers loads of spin from a variety of strike locations, while the versatile sole design makes it an option from a wide array of positions golfers might find themselves in.

If you’ve never used a full-face wedge before, it may take some getting used to but it’ll be worth it. After all, we amateurs don’t hit the middle of the club on demand, so the extra margin for error will come in handy. The high toe also helps massively to improve consistency out of bunkers.

On fuller shots, the premium-looking dark finish looks great over the ball and reduces glare, while the Zip grooves, combined with Cleveland’s Rotex-milled face, deliver outstanding levels of spin and control.

Read our full Cleveland CBX Full-Face Wedge Review

(Image credit: Future)

Another full-face offering from Cleveland, this is an extremely versatile option that gives golfers consistency and forgiveness in equal measure. The low-density core shifts the centre of gravity and raises the MOI for premium control on distance, flight and spin.

In addition, the high-toe shape combined with the full-face grooves mean golfers with less control of their strike location can take advantage of the new grooves, which Cleveland say are sharper, deeper and narrower than ever before. While it impacts the looks slightly for those who prefer the classic teardrop shape, it’s a small price to pay. Finally, a new heat treatment process will ensure your wedge stands the test of time, saving you money as well as shots.

Read our full Cleveland RTX ZipCore Full-Face Wedge review

(Image credit: Future)

The second iteration of Cleveland's CBX wedge has been designed with a clear objective - to provide more spin, control and forgiveness for the everyday player. And this has been achieved thanks to several pieces of technology: the Rotex Face Technology that provides sharp grooves and more spin; a Hollow-Cavity design to improve forgiveness; and Cleveland's Face-Balancing Technology to enhance feel.

We believe that the more inconsistent player will accept the larger head size because of the forgiveness it offers - plus it's a good deal cheaper compared to most wedges.

Read our full Cleveland CBX 2 Wedge review

How we test

When it comes to wedges, we take the testing process very seriously. Whether we are sent a product or buy it ourselves, we put everything through its paces to ensure we can provide thorough and reliable advice. Every member of the Golf Monthly team is an avid golfer and as such, knows what does and doesn't make for a good wedge.

As far as our methodology goes, we review all wedges properly, which means we have used each one across multiple rounds and in practice to assess every aspect of performance in all conditions. For example, if a wedge claims to be the ultimate bunker club, we will test that theory from any and all lies possible.

Specific to the best Cleveland wedges, we tested those with and without full faces to assess how spin differed relative to strike. We were also keen to find out the forgiveness on offer from each model, as well as the feel and distance control. We all know new wedges are going to generate more spin, but it's important that a golfer is also able to flight it how they like and hit their numbers consistently.

This comprehensive testing style is not just exclusive to wedges as we test with the same level of thoroughness across all gear categories.

What to consider when buying a new wedge

Gapping: Measure your current wedge yardages and how often you are in between clubs to help decide if you need to carry extra options.

Bounce: Low bounce wedges are more suited to hard fairways and tight lies, while high bounce wedges are better for softer ground conditions and bunkers. The most bounce you will ever see on a wedge is about 18°, but it can be as low as 2°. The type of bounce you opt for should largely depend on things like your normal angle of attack, the firmness of your fairways and the type of shots you like to hit around the greens.

Finish: Options like black PVD and copper are becoming increasingly common. The difference is mainly cosmetic, but dark finishes can help reduce glare.

Grooves: While grooves are now tightly regulated, it is still well worth keeping up to date with the latest designs, which use new milling processes and groove shapes to help move water and dirt away from the ball at impact to create extra spin and improve control.

FAQ

Which Cleveland wedges are best? We think the models on our list are the best Cleveland wedges at the moment. These are the Cleveland RTX ZipCore, Cleveland CBX Full-Face, Cleveland RTX ZipCore Full-Face, and the Cleveland CBX 2 wedges.

Are Cleveland wedges any good? The simple answer is yes. Cleveland produces some of the best wedges on the market and has done for some time. It's for this reason that a number of pros put their trust in the brand to give them what they need to perform at their best.

How do I choose the right Cleveland wedge? There are a few key things to consider. For example, do you want a full-face wedge with a high-toe design or something with a classic groove pattern and teardrop shape? How much bounce and what sole grind will suit your action should also be high on the list of priorities. Finally, assess the finish you want and which lofts you'll need, something that may depend on how many wedges you want to carry.