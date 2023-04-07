Brooks Koepka Major Wins - How Many Has He Won?
The American has one of the most formidable Major records, but how many has he actually won?
Brooks Koepka is one of the biggest names in golf, shooting to fame with a scintillating run at the Majors from 2017 to 2019. The American tuned pro in 2012, opting to begin his career in Europe until earning his PGA Tour card for the 2014/15 season.
From there, he went from strength to strength, before establishing himself as the game's dominant force. It's often said a golfer's career is judged on how many Majors they win, so how many does Koepka have?
How Many Majors Has Brooks Koepka Won?
Koepka has won four Majors, all in a remarkable three-year run in which he established himself as the best player in the world. He captured his first Major at the 2017 US Open at Erin Hills.
It was an unusually low-scoring affair at America's national championship, as a final-round 67 saw Koepka come from one behind to claim a four-shot victory over Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama. Incredibly, he would win his second Major at the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills, becoming the first player to defend his title since Curtis Strange in 1989.
Koepka wouldn't have to wait long for his third Major, holding off a certain Tiger Woods less than two months later to win the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club.
His then survived a late scare in 2019 to successfully defend his PGA Championship at Bethpage Black and capture his fourth and most recent Major.
Brooks Koepka Major Record
Understandably, Koepka became known as something of a Major specialist during his assault to the top of the men's game. As well as his four victories, he has a number of top-10 finishes since his first appearance at the 2012 US Open.
In fact, in 2019, he finished in the top-five at all four Majors, picking up one win. He is yet to win The Masters or The Open but has come close at both and will no doubt be keen to add them to his roll of honour and complete the career Grand Slam.
Here is his record in the four Majors:
The Masters
Appearances: 8
Best finish: T2 (2019)
The PGA Championship
Appearances: 10
Best finish: 1 (2018, 2019)
The US Open
Appearances: 9
Best finish: 1 (2017, 2018)
The Open
Appearances: 8
Best finish: T4 (2019)
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
