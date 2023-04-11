Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $160 (opens in new tab) $80.97 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $160 (opens in new tab) $129.98 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $159.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% Shoes Review

I had been wanting to test the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% golf shoes for a long time, not only because they are one of the top models in Nike’s latest golf shoe line, or the fact we see them out on Tour regularly, but because I think they are some of the best looking shoes currently on the market. I also tested Rory McIlroy’s Nike previous Victory 2 shoe (opens in new tab) and enjoyed the performance there so I was excited to test these to see if they are one of the best golf shoes (opens in new tab) out there.

The design offers a sporty and modern aesthetic that has more of a sneaker-style look than golf shoe, which I really liked. We have seen this becoming more and more common on the shoe market with most brands offering sneaker style designs like the Under Armour Charged Phantom SL (opens in new tab), or Puma Ignite Elevate (opens in new tab). The black and white colorway I got sent still maintains that kind of understated finish which makes it usable at most golf courses, whilst I also really enjoyed the pop of turquoise color on the inside and on the swoosh underneath the shoe. There are loads of other colors to choose from which is great, and there are even special edition designs available to buy, such as the yellow pair Brooks Koepka was wearing at The Masters. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Moving on from the aesthetics, taking the shoes out of the box they feel outstandingly well made. Every part of the shoe feels premium, sturdy and well put together. This continued when we got to the golf course. The comfort (opens in new tab) was right up there with some of the best I have tested. The material on the inside feels soft around and on top of the foot, and I really like the extra bit of padding around the ankle. I have been prone to blisters around the Achilles but there were no concerns here as walking in these shoes was effortless and comfortable.

The shoe also has two Air Zoom units which are not fully enclosed so Nike claims they give better energy return when pushing through the swing and to aid every step. I admit, it was hard to gauge the impact of these but my feet felt good after a long day of testing so the technology must have been doing something right.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The shoes are also breathable and lightweight so walking 36 holes was a breeze, and despite the lightness, I didn’t feel like grip or stability was reduced. The four spikes are large enough to manage traction throughout the swing although I do think the outsole itself could offer more traction points. That being said I tested the shoes from a variety of stances and conditions because of the changing weather and I was spraying the ball all over the course, and they responded well. (The shoes are also 100% waterproof which is a must for me).

Koepka wearing one of the many colors of this shoe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Overall I think this model is a complete golf shoe. The only two small complaints I had were the spikes on the bottom are pretty sharp so be aware of that, and the gap for the Air Zoom units makes the shoes a little tricky to clean. Outside of these points, I cannot recommend these shoes enough. Traditionalists will look elsewhere but a lot of people will enjoy the performance on offer here.