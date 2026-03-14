Ludvig Aberg WITB 2026: Four-Year-Old Driver And A Blade-Style Putter Feature Among Ryder Cup Star's Set-Up

Ludvig Aberg flew on to the scene in 2023 when, after holding the Amateur World No.1 spot for 29 weeks, he claimed wins on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour just five months after turning professional.

Being part of two victorious European Ryder Cup teams, the Swede's rise up the rankings has many predicting big things for years to come, especially as he earned a Signature Event win in 2025, his biggest to date.

Tiger Woods and Aberg during the 2025 Genesis Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turning professional in 2023, Aberg signed with Titleist at the end of that year, using a near full set-up of the brand's clubs, as well as Titleist's golf ball.

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Although his bag is predominantly Titleist, he does also use a few clubs from other manufacturers, with Aberg one of the few players inside the world's top 50 to also possess a blade-style putter.

Check out his full what's in the bag and specs below...

Driver

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Beginning with the driver, where Aberg continues to use the slightly older Titleist TSR2, which was released in 2022.

It's been in his bag for some time, with Aberg previously trialing the new GT2. In fact, for his Genesis Invitational victory in 2025, he had the GT2 in the bag for the first three rounds, but moved back to the TSR2 for the final day.

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Shaft-wise, you'll find Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X, which is one of the most popular models on the professional circuits, being used by the likes of Rory McIlroy.

Fairway Woods

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At the beginning of 2026, Aberg was using a TaylorMade Qi4D 3-wood and a Stealth 2 7-wood, but it appears he has reverted back to the Stealth 2 models, which have been in the bag since turning professional.

TaylorMade produce some of the best fairway woods money can buy, and given that the Stealth 2 range was released in 2023, Aberg is still comfortable enough not to change them for new models.

Shaft-wise, the Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X is used in the 3-wood, while the 9 X version is in the 7-wood.

Irons

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Aberg is known for being one of the best ball strikers on the planet and, within his iron set-up, he opts for a Titleist T350 4-iron and T100 from 5-iron to pitching wedge.

Ranked as two of the best Titleist irons on the market, the more forgiving T350 also provides exceptional consistency, while the T100 provides more spin and control from a more aggressive groove construction.

For all of his irons, Aberg uses KBS Tour 130 X shafts.

Wedges

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At the start of 2026, Aberg swapped his Titleist Vokey SM10 for the SM11, with his loft set-up of 50°, 54° and 60° remaining. His 60° is actually a WedgeWorks Vokey model, not an SM11.

Being put in-play by Titleist staffers and many equipment-free agents, the SM11 are the most popular wedges on the PGA Tour, with Aberg's possessing the same KBS Tour 130 X shafts found in his irons.

Putter

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The last club in the bag is the Odyssey Ai-One #1 putter, which has been a regular in Aberg's set-up since he turned professional in 2023.

Given the rise of mallet putters in the professional game, Aberg has remained in a blade-style flatstick, but did trial a Scotty Cameron mallet at the start of 2026, although it never made it into the bag.

Odyssey's Ai-One range has been incredibly popular among their staffers, with Aberg continuing to use this style of putter since making the move from amateur to professional.

Golf Ball

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When it comes to the golf ball, Aberg uses the Titleist Pro V1x, one of the best premium golf balls money can buy.

Speaking about why he plays the Pro V1x, Aberg stated: "I've used it for a very long time. It's something I trust and enjoy using. I like to put spin on the ball and have it a little bit higher so it has a little bit of a different angle going into the firmer greens that we play on the PGA Tour.

"When you're chipping, you want that little extra check on the greens, which is where the Pro V1x performs. Short game is so feel-based and this allows me to have that creative mindset."

Apparel/Shoes

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Finishing with Aberg's apparel and footwear, where the Swede wears adidas for both.

Signing with the iconic brand in June 2023 on a multi-year deal, while still an amateur, Aberg has worn adidas apparel since, as well as the brand's Adizero ZG golf shoes.

Ludvig Aberg WITB: Full Specs