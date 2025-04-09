Brooks Koepka Confirms Driver Switch Ahead Of The Masters

The five-time Major winner heads in to Augusta National as one of the favorites, but revealed he had changed his driver following LIV Golf Miami last week

Brooks Koepka speaks to his caddie
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

Brooks Koepka is searching for a first Green Jacket and, just a few days prior to Augusta National, he has revealed a change of club within his bag.

Pictured using a TaylorMade Qi10 'Dot' at LIV Golf Miami the weekend just gone, the five-time Major winner revealed to ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, during The Masters Par 3 Contest, that he had switched drivers ahead of play on Thursday.

Brooks Koepka hits a tee shot during LIV Golf Miami

Koepka during the first round of LIV Golf Miami

Although unclear as to what model Koepka has moved to, the American was pictured testing out a Titleist GT3 driver on the range on Tuesday, which just so happens to be the most used driver at The Masters in 2025.

Certainly, it wouldn't be the first time that Koepka has changed drivers prior to big events. Before the 2023 Ryder Cup, the 34-year-old opted to swap out his Srixon ZX5 LS MKII for the TaylorMade SIM2.

Just a year earlier, at the 2022 US Open, Koepka changed both his driver and golf ball, with the move seeing him go from a Srixon ZX7 and Z-Star Diamond to the TaylorMade M5 driver and a Titleist Pro V1x.

Brooks Koepka hits a fairway wood shot at LIV Golf Singapore

Koepka comes in to The Masters with two top 10s on the LIV Golf League, including a runner-up finish at LIV Golf Singapore

If the Titleist GT3 is put in to play then it will be the first time he has used a Titleist driver in over a decade.

In 2012, and at the start of his professional career, Koepka used a Titleist driver and fairway woods before signing with Nike in 2016. After Nike stopped producing clubs, he became a free agent, with Koepka using TaylorMade and Srixon throughout that period.

Brooks Koepka hitting a driver in 2013

Koepka using a Titleist 913D3 driver in 2013

Going in to The Masters, Koepka will be among the favorites to slip on the Green Jacket, with the five-time Major winner looking to avenge his runner-up finish from 2023, where he lost a four-shot lead over the weekend, eventually finishing runner-up to Jon Rahm.

Koepka will get his campaign underway at 12.50pm local time (EST) on Thursday, where he is paired alongside Russell Henley and Sungjae Im.

