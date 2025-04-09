Brooks Koepka Confirms Driver Switch Ahead Of The Masters
The five-time Major winner heads in to Augusta National as one of the favorites, but revealed he had changed his driver following LIV Golf Miami last week
Brooks Koepka is searching for a first Green Jacket and, just a few days prior to Augusta National, he has revealed a change of club within his bag.
Pictured using a TaylorMade Qi10 'Dot' at LIV Golf Miami the weekend just gone, the five-time Major winner revealed to ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, during The Masters Par 3 Contest, that he had switched drivers ahead of play on Thursday.
Although unclear as to what model Koepka has moved to, the American was pictured testing out a Titleist GT3 driver on the range on Tuesday, which just so happens to be the most used driver at The Masters in 2025.
Certainly, it wouldn't be the first time that Koepka has changed drivers prior to big events. Before the 2023 Ryder Cup, the 34-year-old opted to swap out his Srixon ZX5 LS MKII for the TaylorMade SIM2.
Just a year earlier, at the 2022 US Open, Koepka changed both his driver and golf ball, with the move seeing him go from a Srixon ZX7 and Z-Star Diamond to the TaylorMade M5 driver and a Titleist Pro V1x.
If the Titleist GT3 is put in to play then it will be the first time he has used a Titleist driver in over a decade.
In 2012, and at the start of his professional career, Koepka used a Titleist driver and fairway woods before signing with Nike in 2016. After Nike stopped producing clubs, he became a free agent, with Koepka using TaylorMade and Srixon throughout that period.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Going in to The Masters, Koepka will be among the favorites to slip on the Green Jacket, with the five-time Major winner looking to avenge his runner-up finish from 2023, where he lost a four-shot lead over the weekend, eventually finishing runner-up to Jon Rahm.
Koepka will get his campaign underway at 12.50pm local time (EST) on Thursday, where he is paired alongside Russell Henley and Sungjae Im.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Mixed Golf In Olympics Confirmed For LA 2028
The LA 2028 Olympics will have a mixed-gender golf event, it has been confirmed
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Poppy McIlroy And Sammy Spieth Steal The Show As Augusta Rookie Wins 2025 Masters Par 3 Contest
Nico Echavarria defeated J.J. Spaun in a playoff to claim The Masters Par 3 title, with plenty of memories created along the way at Augusta National on Wednesday
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Poppy McIlroy And Sammy Spieth Steal The Show As Augusta Rookie Wins 2025 Masters Par 3 Contest
Nico Echavarria defeated J.J. Spaun in a playoff to claim The Masters Par 3 title, with plenty of memories created along the way at Augusta National on Wednesday
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Could Dustin Johnson Make A Surprise Return To The Major Scene? The 2020 Green Jacket Winner Sounds Confident…
The LIV Golfer believes his game is trending upwards as he prepares for his bid to claim the Green Jacket for the second time
By Mike Hall Published
-
How To Get 2026 Masters Tickets
Tickets for Augusta National are not easy to come by, but here's how you can apply to be at The Masters in 2026
By Michael Weston Published
-
Who Will Finish Top Of The LIV Golf Leaderboard At The Masters?
There are 12 LIV Golfers taking part in The Masters, and we have taken a look at their form, outright odds and their chances of finishing top of the leaderboard
By Paul Higham Published
-
Could LIV Golf Receive A Pathway Into The Masters? Fred Ridley Reveals Augusta National's Stance On The Matter
The Augusta National chairman has outlined Augusta National's position on a potential pathway to the Major for LIV Golfers after a similar move by the US Open and The Open
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Angel Has Served The Sentence That Was Prescribed...He Is The Past Champion, And So He Was Invited' - Augusta Chairman Fred Ridley Explains Cabrera Return
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley says Angel Cabrera has served his time, so had no issues with him returning to The Masters after serving time in prison for domestic abuse
By Paul Higham Published
-
What Driver Every Golfer Is Using At The Masters
Augusta National provides a tough test of driving and, for the 2025 edition of The Masters, various manufacturers and models will be put in play by the world's best
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Cameron Smith Turns Heads At Augusta National With Bold Masters Jacket (Not A Green One) Ahead Of Par 3 Contest
Step aside Jason Day - another Aussie is causing a stir on the ground of Augusta National courtesy of a bold fashion choice ahead of the Par 3 contest.
By Conor Keenan Published