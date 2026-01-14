Rickie Fowler And Max Homa Make Big Equipment Changes As Both Look To Revive PGA Tour Fortunes

Recently, Cobra Golf unveiled its new drivers, fairway woods and irons for 2026, with the equipment already making its way into the bags of two of their biggest players.

On Tuesday evening, Rickie Fowler and Max Homa were present for the Jupiter Links GC and New York GC match in the TGL, with eagle-eyed viewers noticing some significant gear changes within their set-ups.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For Fowler, he had the new Cobra OPTM X driver in-play, swapping out the DS-Adapt X that was used throughout 2025.

Another notable change in the driver section was the shaft, as the five-time PGA Tour winner was using a UST LIN-Q Powercore White instead of his normal Mitsubishi Diamana WB 73 TX.

Although it's unclear as to whether Fowler was using Cobra's new fairway woods, he was using their 3DP MB irons, which were recently launched at the end of last week.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Previously using the slightly larger-headed King Tours from 4-iron to pitching wedge, the American has now opted for the 3D-printed models, which still possess his Golf Pride Z-Grip Align Max grips.

The equipment changes for Fowler don't stop there either, as his putter also appears to be changed, with the 2015 Players Championship winner removing the L.A.B. Golf DF3 and returning to a brand he's more familiar with.

Using an Odyssey Versa Jailbird for 2023 and some parts of 2024, Fowler moved to the L.A.B Golf model but has now returned to Scotty Cameron. The specifics of the putter used at TGL are unknown, but it appears to be a center-shafted Golo-style mallet model.

Fowler using the L.A.B Golf DF3 in August (left) and the Scotty Cameron at TGL in January (right) (Image credit: Getty Images)

As mentioned, Homa was another player to make equipment swaps at TGL, with the 35-year-old also changing his iron set-up to the Cobra 3DP MBs.

Using a mixed set of the 3DP Tour, King CB and King MB throughout 2025, it's unclear as to what iron set-up Homa has opted for in the new irons. Reportedly, though, the new clubs are a personalized set that match his requirements.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For Fowler and Homa, they will be hoping the equipment changes spark some life into their upcoming seasons, with the pair enduring mixed form over the last few years.

In 2025, Fowler registered three top 10s on the PGA Tour and, although he finished 32nd in the FedEx Cup standings, his run to the Playoffs drew scrutiny after he was awarded six sponsor's invites into the eight Signature Events.

Homa, meanwhile, made 15 cuts in 24 starts, ending his year 111th in the FedEx Cup and 105th in its Fall Series. He produced just two top 10s in what was a tough year for the six-time PGA Tour winner.