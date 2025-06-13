Brooks Koepka Is Still Not Wearing LIV Golf Logos Three Years After Switching To The PIF-Backed League - Here's Why...
The five-time Major winner is the only LIV player at the US Open not wearing any of the circuit's branded apparel - we explain why
Five-time Major winner, Brooks Koepka is one of the LIV Golf League's star names and has held that status since making the switch from the PGA Tour in 2022.
Yet, despite being one of the PIF-backed circuit's most important signings, the American does not wear any LIV Golf logos on any of his apparel - and nor has he ever done so.
Instead, he wears Nike from head to toe as a result of an exclusive multi-year apparel contract that he signed alongside the likes of Tony Finau and Denny McCarthy back in 2016. Koepka also penned a contract with Srixon for his tour bag five years later.
None of the key details from Koepka's Nike deal are in the public domain - be it the length of contract or the exact amount of money he earns. As a result, it is not known when or if Koepka might move on from the giant sporting brand.
Therefore, despite being captain of his LIV team, Koepka is the only squad member not to wear Smash GC apparel or headwear either while playing in the 54-hole league or at Majors. The rest of Smash GC wear apparel sponsor, Redvanly - the company Koepka's team partnered with in March 2024.
The question of why Koepka does not wear any LIV Golf branding has been posed to the man himself before. Following the first round of The Masters in 2023, one reporter approached the subject, to which the five-time Major winner replied: "I've got a big 'Swoosh' on me.“
The same journalist then followed up by pointing out that he was not even wearing his Smash GC logo on his cap, and Koepka said: "Yeah, because I'm sponsored by Nike.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
One last effort was made to try and coax a more detailed answer out of Koepka, with the reporter noting that he is the captain of a LIV team, but the Florida-born pro simply stated: "Yeah, I have a team, but I'm also sponsored by Nike."
In the years since that exchange, Koepka has become the only player not to wear any LIV logos, with all of his peers dressed in their team colors or donning the title of the relevant apparel sponsor even when they head out to play in one of the four Majors.
Even Dustin Johnson has now begun wearing 4Aces gear after his 18-year apparel agreement with TaylorMade ended at the culmination of 2024.
Johnson had adorned TaylorMade clothing during 24 PGA Tour wins and two Major triumphs but brought that run to an end in January 2025 when moving to 4Aces' partners, New Era and Extracurricular.
Elsewhere in the LIV Golf League, there are other examples of players not wearing the exact same uniform as their three teammates.
Tyrrell Hatton is the only member of Jon Rahm's Legion XIII not to wear the Callaway brand on his cap in order to avoid a conflict of interest with one of the Englishman's main sponsors, Ping.
He initially wore the Legion XIII logo but moved on to showing the Topgolf badge once Rahm's roster completed an agreement with Callaway in early-2025.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
WATCH: Victor Perez Makes Hole-In-One At 2025 US Open
Watch Victor Perez make an incredible ace on the Par three 6th hole, during his second round at the 2025 US Open
-
What Is The Highest Cut At The US Open?
Regarded as one of the trickiest golf courses in America, Oakmont Country Club plays host to the 2025 US Open but what will cut line be?
-
WATCH: Victor Perez Makes Hole-In-One At 2025 US Open
Watch Victor Perez make an incredible ace on the Par three 6th hole, during his second round at the 2025 US Open
-
What Is The Highest Cut At The US Open?
Regarded as one of the trickiest golf courses in America, Oakmont Country Club plays host to the 2025 US Open but what will cut line be?
-
Could JJ Spaun Actually Win The US Open?
After an incredible first round in the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club, JJ Spaun tops the leaderboard but what are his chances of winning?
-
Rory McIlroy Continues To Skip Media... And It's Not A Good Look
McIlroy has not spoken to the press after any of his first rounds in the three Majors so far this year after once again skipping media at the US Open
-
‘From The First Weekend In April Until About Last Week, You Didn’t Want To Be Around Me. It Drove Me Nuts. It Ate At Me. I Haven’t Been Happy. It’s Been Very Irritating’ – Brooks Koepka Opens Up On Struggles
Brooks Koepka opened up on the frustrations of some poor recent Major performances after bouncing back in the first round of the US Open
-
LIV Golf Leaderboard At The 2025 US Open
A total of 14 LIV Golfers are present at Oakmont Country Club, with all enduring different levels of success over the first round at the US Open
-
WATCH: Patrick Reed Makes Fourth Albatross In US Open History
The LIV Golfer became just the fourth player in US Open history to make an albatross during the first round at Oakmont
-
When Did An Amateur Golfer Last Win A Major Championship?
It has been almost a century since an amateur last won a Major in the men's game while one female amateur tasted Major success slightly more recently...