Brooks Koepka Is Still Not Wearing LIV Golf Logos Three Years After Switching To The PIF-Backed League - Here's Why...

Five-time Major winner, Brooks Koepka is one of the LIV Golf League's star names and has held that status since making the switch from the PGA Tour in 2022.

Yet, despite being one of the PIF-backed circuit's most important signings, the American does not wear any LIV Golf logos on any of his apparel - and nor has he ever done so.

Instead, he wears Nike from head to toe as a result of an exclusive multi-year apparel contract that he signed alongside the likes of Tony Finau and Denny McCarthy back in 2016. Koepka also penned a contract with Srixon for his tour bag five years later.

None of the key details from Koepka's Nike deal are in the public domain - be it the length of contract or the exact amount of money he earns. As a result, it is not known when or if Koepka might move on from the giant sporting brand.

Therefore, despite being captain of his LIV team, Koepka is the only squad member not to wear Smash GC apparel or headwear either while playing in the 54-hole league or at Majors. The rest of Smash GC wear apparel sponsor, Redvanly - the company Koepka's team partnered with in March 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The question of why Koepka does not wear any LIV Golf branding has been posed to the man himself before. Following the first round of The Masters in 2023, one reporter approached the subject, to which the five-time Major winner replied: "I've got a big 'Swoosh' on me.“

The same journalist then followed up by pointing out that he was not even wearing his Smash GC logo on his cap, and Koepka said: "Yeah, because I'm sponsored by Nike.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One last effort was made to try and coax a more detailed answer out of Koepka, with the reporter noting that he is the captain of a LIV team, but the Florida-born pro simply stated: "Yeah, I have a team, but I'm also sponsored by Nike."

In the years since that exchange, Koepka has become the only player not to wear any LIV logos, with all of his peers dressed in their team colors or donning the title of the relevant apparel sponsor even when they head out to play in one of the four Majors.

Dustin Johnson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even Dustin Johnson has now begun wearing 4Aces gear after his 18-year apparel agreement with TaylorMade ended at the culmination of 2024.

Johnson had adorned TaylorMade clothing during 24 PGA Tour wins and two Major triumphs but brought that run to an end in January 2025 when moving to 4Aces' partners, New Era and Extracurricular.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the LIV Golf League, there are other examples of players not wearing the exact same uniform as their three teammates.

Tyrrell Hatton is the only member of Jon Rahm's Legion XIII not to wear the Callaway brand on his cap in order to avoid a conflict of interest with one of the Englishman's main sponsors, Ping.

He initially wore the Legion XIII logo but moved on to showing the Topgolf badge once Rahm's roster completed an agreement with Callaway in early-2025.