Why Brooks Koepka Replaced His Trusty Putter

It isn’t an exact science and there is an ever-growing array of options to choose from when it comes to the best putters, but generally golfers fall into two camps: blades or mallets.

Brooks Koepka has always been a blade guy. He’s won five Majors as a blade guy. But he’s now decided to go in a different direction from his Scotty Cameron Teryllium Newport 2.

The American rocked up to Augusta National with a Scotty Cameron T-5.5 and it has survived in the bag for this week’s PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Ahead of his title defence, he explained the rationale behind his switch, and it is something to consider for those who might be in a similar boat.

“I believe it was maybe a week and a half before Augusta,” Koepka said. “Just needed a new look. That was really what I was looking for.

“Maybe a little bit more forgiveness. I think you can kind of see it, right. There's trends in golf, and everyone starts using a mallet and it's a little bit more forgiveness. I noticed that the dispersion pattern is a little tighter, and that's the big thing with me.”

It’s a club he’ll need to perform if he is to etch his name into the Wanamaker Trophy for a fourth time come Sunday evening in Kentucky.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Koepka admitted he was so disappointed with his performance at The Masters that he felt the need to apologise to his team but cut a typically confident and focused figure as he addressed the media on the eve of the second men’s Major of the year.

He admitted practicing in the wind had caused his fundamentals to get out of whack but appeared back to something like his best when he won the most recent LIV event in Singapore.

It means he, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are all fresh off victories, setting up the tantalising prospect of a showdown between three of the game’s biggest and most prolific stars.

Asked for his thoughts on that, he added: “I'm just looking forward to a Major championship. That's gets my excitement going. Something I look forward to all year.

“I always enjoy competing against these guys, and anytime you get the best, it's always good, and you just want them to play their best, too. You want to go out and win it.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year Koepka took down Viktor Hovland in ruthless fashion at Oak Hill, enhancing his legacy as a specialist when the stakes are highest.

It’s an ability few possess and he gave an insight into the mode he goes into during a Major week.

“I've heard from just kind of the people around me, it's just different,” Koepka continued. “My ddemeanour and focus is just different. I can't explain it.

“I don't really know how to or what I really do different. But everybody on the team can kind of see it and they know I can walk right past them and I don't even know that they are there sometimes.

“It's just it's a grinding week. You've got to be fully locked in. I feel like you can't take one shot off. I love that. It's always, you're one shot away from making a double-bogey and that's what I love.”