Brooks Koepka Switches Head Of Trusty Nike 3-Iron At Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

At the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, it's the weather that has been the big talking point, as Storm Amy batters parts of Britain.

However, although the weather has been poor, it hasn't stopped players from scoring well in Scotland, with one of the individuals in contention being five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka.

Koepka during his first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Finishing solo fourth at the FedEx Open de France, the American has re-found some form after an underwhelming 2025, with Koepka also making a change to his bag in the run-up to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week.

Having played a Nike Vapor Fly Pro 3-iron since 2016, it was revealed by SMS On Tour that the LIV Golfer has now changed heads to a fresh Vapor Fly Pro, with Koepka continuing to use the club in Scotland.

Although Nike ceased golf club manufacturing in 2016, instead focusing on footwear and apparel, the club is still wielded by Koepka, who fired rounds of five-under-par at Carnoustie and three-under at Kingsbarns to be four shots back of Robert MacIntyre and Richard Sterne in first.

Amazingly, we believe it's the first time ever that Koepka has changed his Vapor Fly Pro 3-iron in nearly a decade, with fellow countryman, Tony Finau, also using the same model in his bag.

Featuring a hollow body construction, Koepka has a Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec shaft in his 3-iron. In fact, both he and Finau have back-up heads and shafts of the Vapor Fly Pro club in case they do break or get damaged.

It wasn't just old clubs that were doing the rounds in terms of gear news on Tour, as new Wilson irons were spotted in Scotland.

Little is known about the new Wilson Staff Model MBs, but what we do know is that the older model provided stunning, classic shelf appeal and an incredibly soft feeling on centered strikes.