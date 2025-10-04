Brooks Koepka Switches Head Of Trusty Nike 3-Iron At Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Putting in a fresh Nike Vapor Pro 3-iron into his bag, Koepka sits four shots back of the lead going into the weekend at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
At the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, it's the weather that has been the big talking point, as Storm Amy batters parts of Britain.
However, although the weather has been poor, it hasn't stopped players from scoring well in Scotland, with one of the individuals in contention being five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka.
Finishing solo fourth at the FedEx Open de France, the American has re-found some form after an underwhelming 2025, with Koepka also making a change to his bag in the run-up to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week.
Having played a Nike Vapor Fly Pro 3-iron since 2016, it was revealed by SMS On Tour that the LIV Golfer has now changed heads to a fresh Vapor Fly Pro, with Koepka continuing to use the club in Scotland.
Although Nike ceased golf club manufacturing in 2016, instead focusing on footwear and apparel, the club is still wielded by Koepka, who fired rounds of five-under-par at Carnoustie and three-under at Kingsbarns to be four shots back of Robert MacIntyre and Richard Sterne in first.
Amazingly, we believe it's the first time ever that Koepka has changed his Vapor Fly Pro 3-iron in nearly a decade, with fellow countryman, Tony Finau, also using the same model in his bag.
Featuring a hollow body construction, Koepka has a Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec shaft in his 3-iron. In fact, both he and Finau have back-up heads and shafts of the Vapor Fly Pro club in case they do break or get damaged.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A post shared by SMS on TOUR (@sms_on_tour)
A photo posted by on
It wasn't just old clubs that were doing the rounds in terms of gear news on Tour, as new Wilson irons were spotted in Scotland.
Little is known about the new Wilson Staff Model MBs, but what we do know is that the older model provided stunning, classic shelf appeal and an incredibly soft feeling on centered strikes.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.