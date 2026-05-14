Jump to category:

Editor's Choice 2026: The 120 Best Products In Golf This Year

Our expert panel selects 120 of the most game changing golf products on the market in 2026 to guide you into the best upgrade for your bag in 2026

Joel Tadman's avatar
By
published
Contributions from
, ,
Editor&#039;s Choice 2026
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:

A warm welcome to yet another instalment of Editor’s Choice where we hone in on the products that have stood out to us in testing over the last 12 months. This year we’ve slimmed it down from 150 to 120 products, which hopefully ensures every selection carries a little more weight and provides an even more compelling case to earn a spot in your bag this year.

Our equipment team has been as busy as ever getting hands on with as many products as possible and there have been plenty that got their attention. It started with the headline metalwood and iron launches and was followed by the growth of the zero torque putter category, with now every manufacturer operating in this space.

But other categories like shafts, shoes and electric trolleys have also shown a high level of innovation, something we’ve tried to shine a spotlight on below. We could all do with a product upgrade somewhere among our golfing arsenal and hopefully our recommendations will provide clarity on which one will make the biggest difference to your scores or simply your enjoyment of the game.

This is because we’ve only chosen products that truly outperform their competitors or offered a unique solution to a common problem golfers face. Either way, we’re confident you’ll find what you’re looking for here. Have a great 2026!

Judging Panel

Neil-Tappin
Neil Tappin

Neil has worked for Golf Monthly for 18 years. As a former equipment tester and reviewer and the man at the helm, he understands what a product needs to offer to be considered for Editor's Choice while offering insights into other areas based on his vast experience in the industry.

Joel Tadman
Joel Tadman

Joel has a wealth of experience heading up the equipment team for over nine years, overseeing the vigorous testing procedure and gear content that appears in the Golf Monthly magazine and on the website. As a result, Joel is on top of all the latest releases ensured no stone was left unturned in discovering the latest and greatest products.

alison root
Alison Root

Alison has worked in the women's golf industry for over 16 years, and is now Golf Monthly's women's editor. She has a wealth of knowledge and experience across all areas of the women's game, and having reviewed countless products, she is well-placed to highlight the latest and best female equipment and apparel.

Drivers

Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max Driver

Photo of the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max Driver

(Image credit: Future)

Ping G440 K Driver

photo of the Ping G440 K Driver

(Image credit: Future)

TaylorMade Qi4D Driver

TaylorMade Qi4D

(Image credit: Future)

Titleist GTS2 Driver

Titleist GTS2 Driver

(Image credit: Future)

Vice Golf VGD01+ Driver

Photo of the Vice Golf VGD01+ Driver

(Image credit: Future)

Fairway Woods

Cobra Optm X fairway

Cobra Optm X Fairway Wood Review

(Image credit: Future)

PXG Lightning Tour fairway

PXG Lightning Tour Fairway Wood

(Image credit: Future)

TaylorMade Qi4D fairway

TaylorMade Qi4D

(Image credit: Future)

Titleist GTS2 fairway

Titleist GTS2 fairway

(Image credit: Titleist)

Hybrids/Utility Irons

Callaway Apex UW

Callaway Apex UW 25

(Image credit: Future)

Callaway Quantum Max OS hybrid

Callaway Quantum Max OS Hybrid Review

(Image credit: Dave Usher)

Cobra King Tec hybrid

Cobra King Tec hybrid

(Image credit: Future)

Irons

Avoda Origin curved face irons

Photo of the Avoda Origin Curved Face Iron

(Image credit: Future)

Cobra 3DP X iron

Photo of the Cobra 3DP X iron

(Image credit: Future)

Mizuno M-15 iron

Photo of the Mizuno M-15 Irons

(Image credit: Future)

Mizuno Pro S-1 iron

Photo of the Mizuno Pro S-1 Iron

(Image credit: Future)

Ping G740 iron

Photo of the Ping G740 Iron

(Image credit: Future)

Takomo 201 MkII iron

Photo of the Takomo 201 MKII Iron

(Image credit: Future)

TaylorMade P790 iron

TaylorMade 2025 P790 Iron Review

(Image credit: Future)

Titleist T250 iron

Photo of the Titleist T250 Iron

(Image credit: Future)

Wilson Staff Model XB iron

Photo of the Wilson Staff Model XB Iron

(Image credit: Future)

Wedges

Callaway Opus SP+ Wedge

Callaway Opus SP+ Wedge

(Image credit: Future)

Ping s259 Wedge

Ping S259 Wedge

(Image credit: Future)

TaylorMade MG5 Wedge

Photo of the TaylorMade MG5 wedge

(Image credit: Future)

Titleist Vokey SM11 Wedge

Titleist Vokey SM11 Wedge Review

(Image credit: Future)

Putters

Bettinardi BB-49 Putter

Bettinardi BB-49 Putter

(Image credit: Future)

L.A.B. Golf DF3i Putter

L.A.B. Golf DF3i Putter

(Image credit: Future)

Odyssey Tri Hot S2S #7 Putter

Odyssey S2S Tri-Hot #7 Putter Review

(Image credit: Future)

Ping Scottsdale Tec Ally Blue Onset Putter

Ping Scottsdale TEC Ally Blue Onset putter

(Image credit: Ping)

PXG Hot Rod ZT Putter

PXG Hot Rod ZT Putter

(Image credit: Future)

Sausage Golf Boudin Noir Putter

Photo of the Sausage Golf Boudin Noir

(Image credit: Future)

Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.2 Putter

Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.2 Putter

(Image credit: Future)

TaylorMade Spider 5K-ZT Putter

GLF318.reviewsdps.img_1078

(Image credit: Unknown)

Balls

Bridgestone Tour BX Mindset Ball

Bridgestone Tour B X Golf Ball Review

(Image credit: Future)