Editor's Choice 2026: The 120 Best Products In Golf This Year

A warm welcome to yet another instalment of Editor’s Choice where we hone in on the products that have stood out to us in testing over the last 12 months. This year we’ve slimmed it down from 150 to 120 products, which hopefully ensures every selection carries a little more weight and provides an even more compelling case to earn a spot in your bag this year.

Our equipment team has been as busy as ever getting hands on with as many products as possible and there have been plenty that got their attention. It started with the headline metalwood and iron launches and was followed by the growth of the zero torque putter category, with now every manufacturer operating in this space.

But other categories like shafts, shoes and electric trolleys have also shown a high level of innovation, something we’ve tried to shine a spotlight on below. We could all do with a product upgrade somewhere among our golfing arsenal and hopefully our recommendations will provide clarity on which one will make the biggest difference to your scores or simply your enjoyment of the game.

This is because we’ve only chosen products that truly outperform their competitors or offered a unique solution to a common problem golfers face. Either way, we’re confident you’ll find what you’re looking for here. Have a great 2026!

Judging Panel

Neil Tappin Editor Neil has worked for Golf Monthly for 18 years. As a former equipment tester and reviewer and the man at the helm, he understands what a product needs to offer to be considered for Editor's Choice while offering insights into other areas based on his vast experience in the industry.

Joel Tadman Deputy Editor Joel has a wealth of experience heading up the equipment team for over nine years, overseeing the vigorous testing procedure and gear content that appears in the Golf Monthly magazine and on the website. As a result, Joel is on top of all the latest releases ensured no stone was left unturned in discovering the latest and greatest products.

Alison Root Women's Golf Editor Alison has worked in the women's golf industry for over 16 years, and is now Golf Monthly's women's editor. She has a wealth of knowledge and experience across all areas of the women's game, and having reviewed countless products, she is well-placed to highlight the latest and best female equipment and apparel.

Drivers

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Fairway Woods

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Titleist GTS2 fairway

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Hybrids/Utility Irons

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Cobra King Tec hybrid

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Irons

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Wedges

Callaway Opus SP+ Wedge

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Putters

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Ping Scottsdale Tec Ally Blue Onset Putter

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Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.2 Putter

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Balls