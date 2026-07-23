Knowledge is a wonderful thing and it can 100% enhance our lives and our golf games. But when golfers go ‘fishing’ on YouTube for the secret move that will turn them into the best golfers ever, a red flag goes up.

Every other new pupil I meet starts the conversation with, “I always go on YouTube and I’ve tried everything.” Often we spend the lesson almost Etch A Sketching their minds to try and gather focus. Then we work on what is specifically applicable to them as golfers and human beings.

Why isn’t the cure for your slice (along with the 14million other golfers) working? YouTube doesn’t get to the root cause of a problem. Your lower back issues and poor posture haven’t been addressed.

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Instead, it’s straight in with how to cure an out-to-in swing path. You’re doing all the drills and still shouting “Fore!” I’m sad to say, you’ll continue to shout and your back will likely get worse because at no point has someone told you to warm up properly to inject some athletic posture into your set up to enable your bigger muscles to get involved.

I learn so much about a pupil by talking a lot at the start of a lesson. Asking all the right questions and learning what makes them tick. Then and only then do we hatch a plan to get to root causes and ensure the golfer knows why they have an issue. We formulate a personalised action plan to get them back on track and none of this involves watching any more YouTube videos other than those specific to them.

Don’t get me wrong, there’s some brilliant content and lessons to be learnt online, but none of it is taking into account who you are and what you're physically capable of. These are the 5 most dangerous lessons that golfers glean from trawling through hours of YouTube videos.

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Information Overload

Have you tried tapping your head and rubbing your stomach? Well add another 3 or 4 activities into this and then try hitting a golf ball. That is what so many golfers try to do! Adding more information to a brain that is already bleary with theory is a recipe for absolute disaster.

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We need a quiet mind and minimal tension to consistently strike the golf ball. This is never going to happen if you are thinking and doing. This is why lessons are so important. Even those golfers who earwig into lessons someone else is having on the range, suffer with adding yet another move or swing thought. Often it’s something that exasperates existing swing faults and sends their golf further into despair.

No.1 rule - focus on yourself and your own problems. A lesson with a PGA pro is the only way you’re going to get your game back on track. Whether it’s an online or in-person lesson, find a coach you gel with and who is happy to work with the game you already have. People have many layers, so a coach who can peel back your golf game like peeling an onion, will achieve results with minimal brain ache.

Get The X-Factor

Attempting to create coil and torque as if you were as flexible as Nelly Korda is often a waste of effort. Golfers who mainly use their arms in the golf swing do so for good reason. They’re stiff as boards and have little or no rotational capacity (or haven’t unlocked it). The arm swing and sometimes overswing is their body’s attempt to create power. Thinking of turning more when you have back problems won’t do you any favours and it’s important that this is supervised by a qualified coach.