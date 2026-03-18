Sensorless Shot Tracking Has Finally Arrived With Arccos Air

Arccos is always searching for innovative ways for golfers to use technology to improve their game and, with its newest release, the company appears to have solved the one big problem with shot tracking.

Creators of the Link Pro and Caddie Smart Sensors, which are among the best golf gadgets money can buy, the brand is to introduce the Arccos Air which it refers to as a "breakthrough in game tracking."

(Image credit: Arccos)

The Arccos Air is a new Ai wearable that possesses the usual shot-tracking capabilities we find in other Arccos products, like the Caddie Smart Sensors that screw in to the top of your golf clubs, but the main difference is that Air requires no club sensors and no need to carry a cell phone during your round (it can also work alongside Smart Sensors).

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Instead, golfers simply slip the device into their pocket and are able to receive full post-round performance insights powered by Arccos’ vast data set and Strokes Gained analytics.

(Image credit: Arccos)

Many will wonder, how does the Air do this? Well, because the Ai wearable is packed full of Arccos' gyroscope and accelerometer technology, it means that it can analyze golf swing motion and use its GPS to identify your exact location on the course.

Because the Ai model has 4 trillion data points from 1.5 billion golf shots, it can then distinguish actual shots from practice swings automatically, with no need for manual input. What's more, the Air boasts the largest performance dataset in golf, with Arccos tracking over 25 million rounds.

Using Ai, Arccos has been able to expand its offering within the sector, following its Arccos Smart Laser Rangefinder, a first-of-its-kind measuring device that not only allows for slope, but also automatically updates for wind speed and direction (including gusts), slope, temperature, humidity, and altitude in real time.

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Arccos' Smart Laser Rangefinder hit the market at the end of 2025 (Image credit: Arccos)

Speaking about the launch of Arccos Air, the brand's CEO and Co-Founder Sal Syed, said: "Arccos Air removes the biggest barrier golfers have had to understanding their game.

"Now, you don't have to manage sensors or think about technology. You just play. And when the round is over, you know exactly where you gained strokes, where you lost them, and what to work on next.

"That kind of clarity leads to smarter decisions and ultimately lower scores."

Arccos claims that the Strokes Gained Analytics, AI Strategy, and Green Maps are present for 9,000 courses and counting, while the Air is available at arccosgolf.com and on Amazon.

Priced at $349.99, it includes a first-year Game Tracking subscription valued at $199.99