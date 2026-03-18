Sensorless Shot Tracking Has Finally Arrived With Arccos Air
Arccos has announced the launch of the Air, designed to deliver the insights of shot tracking and performance analysis without needing to use your phone or club sensors
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Arccos is always searching for innovative ways for golfers to use technology to improve their game and, with its newest release, the company appears to have solved the one big problem with shot tracking.
Creators of the Link Pro and Caddie Smart Sensors, which are among the best golf gadgets money can buy, the brand is to introduce the Arccos Air which it refers to as a "breakthrough in game tracking."
The Arccos Air is a new Ai wearable that possesses the usual shot-tracking capabilities we find in other Arccos products, like the Caddie Smart Sensors that screw in to the top of your golf clubs, but the main difference is that Air requires no club sensors and no need to carry a cell phone during your round (it can also work alongside Smart Sensors).Article continues below
Instead, golfers simply slip the device into their pocket and are able to receive full post-round performance insights powered by Arccos’ vast data set and Strokes Gained analytics.
Many will wonder, how does the Air do this? Well, because the Ai wearable is packed full of Arccos' gyroscope and accelerometer technology, it means that it can analyze golf swing motion and use its GPS to identify your exact location on the course.
Because the Ai model has 4 trillion data points from 1.5 billion golf shots, it can then distinguish actual shots from practice swings automatically, with no need for manual input. What's more, the Air boasts the largest performance dataset in golf, with Arccos tracking over 25 million rounds.
Using Ai, Arccos has been able to expand its offering within the sector, following its Arccos Smart Laser Rangefinder, a first-of-its-kind measuring device that not only allows for slope, but also automatically updates for wind speed and direction (including gusts), slope, temperature, humidity, and altitude in real time.
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Speaking about the launch of Arccos Air, the brand's CEO and Co-Founder Sal Syed, said: "Arccos Air removes the biggest barrier golfers have had to understanding their game.
"Now, you don't have to manage sensors or think about technology. You just play. And when the round is over, you know exactly where you gained strokes, where you lost them, and what to work on next.
"That kind of clarity leads to smarter decisions and ultimately lower scores."
Arccos claims that the Strokes Gained Analytics, AI Strategy, and Green Maps are present for 9,000 courses and counting, while the Air is available at arccosgolf.com and on Amazon.
Priced at $349.99, it includes a first-year Game Tracking subscription valued at $199.99
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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