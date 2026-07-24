How Many Shots Do Amateur Golfers Lose When Finding A Bunker? Penal Reality Revealed In 2026 Data

Finding a bunker on the golf course can completely derail my round, turning a potential birdie or par into a double-bogey (or worse) as I hack away at the sand in a futile effort to escape... and I know I am not alone.

I have seen plenty of golfers have a complete nightmare in a bunker, but do you know how adversely your scoring is impacted by finding the sand?

After reviewing the latest 2026 Shot Scope data, we can now reveal just how penal these treacherous traps can be... especially for mid- to high-handicap golfers.

If you want to shoot lower scores and cut your handicap in 2026, it's crucially important to avoid the sand at all costs... or learn how to play bunker shots effectively at the very least...

How Many Shots Do Amateur Golfers Lose When Finding A Bunker?

It turns out that for every ability of golfer, finding a greenside trap has a significant impact on the score at the end of the hole to a similar level.

For a scratch golfer, their score goes up by 0.43 shots on average if their approach shot finds the sand.

A five handicapper (+0.48) and a 10-handicapper (+0.46) see a similar picture when their ball is gobbled up by the greenside bunker, but a 15-handicapper comes off worst - losing half a shot on average each time they find the greenside trap.

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Interestingly, perhaps because they are more inclined to miss the green on approach regardless, high-handicap golfers see less of penalty.

A 20-handicap golfer is 0.42 shots worse off each time they find a greenside bunker, while a 25 handicapper averages an increase of 0.41 shots.