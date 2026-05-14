The 12 Editor's Choice Products I'd Actually Buy With My Own Money
From the 120 products chosen in Golf Monthly's Editor's Choice Awards for 2026, these are the 12 I would actually buy with my own money
Every year at Golf Monthly our team of testers are tasked with a) testing as much golf equipment as possible, and then b) narrowing down that huge list into an Editor's Choice selection. Trust us, with the quality and breadth of golf gear out there, this is no small task but this year we have managed to get the list to 120 products across a range of categories.
Well I have given myself an even harder task and tried to filter that list down even further to a list of 12 products I would actually part my own cash for. This required some serious thought because at times us gear testers take for granted the ability to get new equipment in the bag, and it is an entirely different ball game when it is your own money going out the door. However the performance of these 12 products was at the top end of the spectrum so this explains their presence on my list.
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Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 15 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all equipment and video content at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader or viewer find exactly what they are looking for.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.1.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist GT3, 9°, Fujikura Ventus Black 6 S shaft.
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Titleist T150, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: LAB Golf DF3
Ball: 2025 Titleist Pro V1x
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