The 12 Editor's Choice Products I'd Actually Buy With My Own Money

Every year at Golf Monthly our team of testers are tasked with a) testing as much golf equipment as possible, and then b) narrowing down that huge list into an Editor's Choice selection. Trust us, with the quality and breadth of golf gear out there, this is no small task but this year we have managed to get the list to 120 products across a range of categories.

Well I have given myself an even harder task and tried to filter that list down even further to a list of 12 products I would actually part my own cash for. This required some serious thought because at times us gear testers take for granted the ability to get new equipment in the bag, and it is an entirely different ball game when it is your own money going out the door. However the performance of these 12 products was at the top end of the spectrum so this explains their presence on my list.