I've Tested Golf Shoes For 5 Years, And These Are My 12 Favorite Models in 2026
It is literally my job to test golf shoes so I've collated my favorite models into a handy guide on 2026's best models.
As the Golf Monthly shoe tester over the last five years I have managed to get my hands on a lot of shoes, and I mean A LOT. Testing them all can take a long time because I want to understand the overall performance of the product in terms of comfort, grip, stability, waterproofing and how they actually look on the golf course. Off the course performance plays a part as well.
I do this by using the shoes as much as possible in my every day golfing life because I believe this approach gives an accurate portrayal of a shoe. I can see how the shoe performs in different conditions, stances, lies, and how durable they are over that period, just to name a few examples. Additionally I always try to verify brand claims as well.
Now getting to the shoes themselves, I have picked out 12 of my top picks for 2026 below and if you want more information, then please scroll down a bit further to check out my full video on this guide. I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't send you over to the Golf Monthly YouTube channel as well!
As I mentioned earlier, for a bit more in-depth explanation on each please check out my full video below where I go into everything in a bit more detail.
For more golf shoe buying advice, I would also recommend taking a look at our guides on the best golf shoes, best spikeless golf shoes or most comfortable golf shoes.
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Dan has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Master's degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoes, golf bags, golf trolleys, and apparel reviews. Dan is also a co-host of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 8, and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in Worcestershire.
Dan's current What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist GTS2
Fairway: Titleist GTS3 15°, Ping G440 Max 21°
Hybrid: Titleist GT3 24°
Irons: Ping i230 (5-9)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM11 46-10F, 50-10F, 54-08M, 60-04T
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grip: Golf Pride Multi Compound full swing grips & Golf Pride Reverse Taper putter grip
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