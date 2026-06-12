I've Tested Golf Shoes For 5 Years, And These Are My 12 Favorite Models in 2026

As the Golf Monthly shoe tester over the last five years I have managed to get my hands on a lot of shoes, and I mean A LOT. Testing them all can take a long time because I want to understand the overall performance of the product in terms of comfort, grip, stability, waterproofing and how they actually look on the golf course. Off the course performance plays a part as well.

I do this by using the shoes as much as possible in my every day golfing life because I believe this approach gives an accurate portrayal of a shoe. I can see how the shoe performs in different conditions, stances, lies, and how durable they are over that period, just to name a few examples. Additionally I always try to verify brand claims as well.

Now getting to the shoes themselves, I have picked out 12 of my top picks for 2026 below and if you want more information, then please scroll down a bit further to check out my full video on this guide. I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't send you over to the Golf Monthly YouTube channel as well!

As I mentioned earlier, for a bit more in-depth explanation on each please check out my full video below where I go into everything in a bit more detail.

For more golf shoe buying advice, I would also recommend taking a look at our guides on the best golf shoes, best spikeless golf shoes or most comfortable golf shoes.