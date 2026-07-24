It's Been 1,599 Days Since Jordan Spieth's Last PGA Tour Victory. What On Earth Is Going On?

It's July 2017, and Jordan Spieth has just completed a remarkable back nine to win The Open Championship and the third leg of the Career Grand Slam.

The Texan now has a Masters Green Jacket, a US Open trophy and a Claret Jug in his cabinet to become the first man since Jack Nicklaus to win three of the four Majors before his 24th birthday.

It was the 23-year-old's 11th PGA Tour title and his sixth top-two finish in a Major, having become the second-youngest World No.1 after Tiger Woods a couple of years earlier.

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He was destined to become one of the all-time greats... but nine full years later he has not added to his Major tally. If you had told any golf fan that back in July 2017, they would have laughed at you.

Spieth won his third Major title at the 2017 Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

So, what has happened?

It has been a difficult time for Jordan Spieth on the golf course when you look back at his statistics, with a few telling numbers painting a bleak picture compared with how it once was.

On the face of it, Spieth is now a non-factor in Majors and miles behind the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and the rest of the PGA Tour's elite at the top of the game.

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From 2013 to 2017 in his peak years, Spieth won 14 times on the PGA Tour in five seasons, including those three Majors. From 2018 to today, in almost nine full seasons, he has won just twice, with his current trophy drought stretching back well over four years and 1,500 days.

When you look at his Major record, it's fairly bleak now, too, compared with the glory days a decade ago. Spieth managed seven top-four finishes in his first 20 Majors, and then four in his next 35.

He only beat four players in the 156-man Open field last week, which took place back at Royal Birkdale, where he last won on the big stage in 2017. His 10-over-par score was nine shy of the total needed to advance to the weekend.

He shot 73-77 to badly miss the cut at Royal Birkdale (Image credit: Getty Images)

But it's not all bad.

He started out 2026 with a promising T12 finish at The Masters, his best Major result in three years, and then posted a solid T18 at the PGA Championship - where he made his tenth unsuccessful attempt at completing the career grand slam.

He is inside the top-85 in all the key Strokes Gained metrics this year on the PGA Tour and has only missed three cuts in 19 tournaments. The problem isn't really his golf, as he is doing just fine and is a solid PGA Tour player, it's more the sky-high standards he set when he burst onto the scene.

Golf fans are desperate to see him back on top of the world, winning Majors. But the current reality is very different and it's a fair question to ask if he he'll ever get back, or even close to, where he once was.

His big MC at Birkdale leaves him 55th in the FedExCup, which is currently well shy of reaching the FedExCup Play-offs finale at East Lake for the third consecutive year. He does have plenty of time to make it to the top 50, though.

The top 50 is crucial on the PGA Tour, as that gets you into the PGA Tour's $20m Signature Events - although Spieth has been receiving plenty of sponsor's invitations into them in recent seasons due to his stature in the game.

He is still one of the biggest names in the sport and attracts huge fan interest and adoration. He is a fantastic ambassador for the game, one of the most entertaining players to watch and he always carries a big crowd.

Will he ever be the same player he once was, though? Prior to the 154th Open he sounded confident, but he was hardly going to answer the question with 'no.'

Spieth sounded confident in his future ahead of the 2026 Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I feel like I have a lot of great golf in front of me. I feel like I'm way more optimistic than I've been at a lot of different points in my career," he said.

"I'm quite frustrated with the results considering