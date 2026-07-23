Sore Wrists After Practice? This Shock-Dampening Golf Grip Could Be a Game-Changer

If you spend as much time on the driving range as I do, you know the physical toll it can take on your body. As someone who hits an awful lot of golf balls in my daily work as a club tester, I am no stranger to wear and tear. In particular, I am prone to a little persistent soreness in my right wrist and forearm after long testing sessions.

(Image credit: Golf Pride)

So, when I had the opportunity to test out the new Golf Pride CP grip at Golf Pride's Global Innovation Center (GIC) in Pinehurst, North Carolina, my aching joints were eager to see if it could deliver real relief on the course.

Noticeable Relief at Impact

I was prompted to write this piece after noticing an immediate and tangible drop in impact shock. Even when hitting off an unforgiving artificial mat - a surface that typically sends sharp vibrations up my forearm - the relief was obvious from the very first shot.

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(Image credit: Golf Pride)

The technical reason behind this comfort is Golf Pride's soft-feel construction. It is engineered to dampen harsh feedback at impact for a significantly cushioned experience, specifically aimed at reducing hand/wrist soreness.

Beyond the shock absorption, I also really liked the soft, tacky nature of the grip in my hands. It is a very different feel to, say, the Tour Velvet grip that I normally lean towards, with a slightly spongier, more cushioned sensation to the touch, but I soon got used to that feeling.

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To be fair, if you're looking for raw, unfiltered feedback from every strike, this might not be the grip for you. The C2 excels at muting sensation before it ever reaches your hands. But consider this a public service announcement for anyone who winces before impact, bracing for that unpleasant jolt: the C2 will genuinely help.

Reduced Tension & The Midsize Option

(Image credit: Golf Pride)

Another smart element I found contributing to wrist relief is the grip's reduced taper design. By engineering a thicker lower hand profile, it naturally promoted a lighter grip pressure for me. Once again, I found this helped eliminate unwanted tension throughout the forearm and wrist during my golf swing.

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Pro Tip: Consider going up to the midsize thickness (available alongside the standard size), which could provide even more protection. I often find that simply placing additional material between my hands and the shaft offers even more shock absorption and softens that impact even more.

(Note: The global on-sale date for the Standard model is August 4th, with the Midsize version following shortly after.)

More Than Just a "Medicinal" Grip

(Image credit: Golf Pride)

Despite what I found to be obvious benefits for my personal aches and pains, it is important to emphasize that by no means is this just a medicinal grip designed solely to aid crocked and battered golfers such as myself.

The Golf Pride CP is a genuinely good, high-performance technical component in its own right. It is a high-spec option for any golfer - regardless of age or injury - who values comfort and softness in their hands every time they step onto the tee.