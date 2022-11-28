Pick Up These Great Golf Gifts For Under $25 This Cyber Monday

Currently, you can grab a number of Cyber Monday Golf Deals (opens in new tab), with prices and products ranging at a number of different price points. However, if you are after a golf-related gift that won't break the bank, you have come to the right place, with multiple items now on offer for under $25.

Whether you are after something that can be used off the course as well as on it, or just looking to stock up on golf balls (opens in new tab), there are many items that you can get your hands on this Cyber Monday.

Now is the time to purchase these items, especially with the best golf gifts making superb Christmas presents (opens in new tab), as they are currently available for a fraction of their usual price, with some items up to 50% off.

(opens in new tab) Dnaleao Rechargeable Hand Warmer | 50% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $49.99 Now $24.99 A hand warmer is one of the underrated pieces of equipment you can have during winter, with it being crucial that you keep your hands warm when out on the golf course. In this deal, you can grab a two pack of rechargeable hand warmers for under $25.

(opens in new tab) Attachment Golf Complete Grip Kit | 40% off at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)

Was $19.99 Now $11.99 This set Includes an 8 Ounce Tour Select Solution, 15 Select 2 Way Tape Strips and a Rubber Shaft Clamp which, for less than $12, is fantastic value. A perfect gift for those that enjoy keeping their golf equipment in the highest order.



(opens in new tab) Wilson (opens in new tab)Staff (opens in new tab) Zip Golf Balls | Save 37% at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $34.99 Now $21.99 Save an awesome 37% on a 24 pack of golf balls from Wilson. If you want or need to stock up for the winter then now is the ideal time to do it. A long time favorite of ours, the Wilson Staff Zip offers soft feel with every club in the bag thanks to a compression rating of 50, which is quite low in the current marketplace. We rated them so highly that they have been included in our guide to the best Wilson Golf Balls (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) PuttOut Pressure Putt Trainer | 40% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $39.99 Now $24 A very fun and, at times, very frustrating trainer, this aid is designed to simulate the exact conditions of putting into a real hole by returning the ball the same distance it would have gone past. Now, you can save 40% during the Cyber Monday deals.

(opens in new tab) Aoke Golf Club Cleaner | 30% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $23.99 Now $16.79 A slightly different gift could be some golf club cleaner from Aoke. If you keep your clubs and grooves clean, then you are going to get the maximum amount of performance from them. What's more, it's so easy to use, simply apply a small amount of the solution to a microfiber towel and the golf club, then gently wipe away.

Above we have taken a look through some of the sites offering incredible value, with Golf Monthly also creating guides on 10 of the most popular products to look out for on Cyber Monday, as well as the Top 15 Five-Star rated products' 2022 deals.