Peter Millar Rain Walker Jacket Review

As someone who has been playing golf for 45 years, I have been through more than my fair share of waterproofs. Back in the day, they generally seemed to be made of extremely thick, shiny plastic that had little flexibility and left you feeling as though you were playing golf in a deep-sea diving suit. Golfers tended to look like trawlermen braving the elements out in the mid-Atlantic. Happily, things have changed massively since then. Not only do modern waterproofs do the job way more efficiently, but they look great and are now a real pleasure to wear.

When I first tried on the new Rain Walker jacket from Peter Millar, I could see it was a step up yet again. This is a rain jacket that is stylish, comfortable and in no way a hindrance to playing golf. It is an all-new construction consisting of 65% nylon and 35% polyester that is very happily, as the makers rightly say, windproof, waterproof and exceptionally breathable. I found it to be all three, with the slight stretchiness of the material adding to the comfort and ease of movement.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

A great deal of work was put into its design for the 2023 US Walker Cup team at St Andrews, and the result is a top-end, premium-quality garment, admittedly at a premium price. For the technically minded, then despite being perfectly light to wear and to carry in your bag, this Shield Pro jacket has three layers of material in its construction including a hydrophilic membrane which allows any internal moisture to escape. As you would expect from this rain gear, the external surface is fully water repellent, and the latest improvements in seam technology mean that the stitching is extremely robust and reliable. There is a mechanism to tighten or loosen the flexible collar and the seam around the bottom, while the adjustable cuffs can be as loose or as tight as you like with a graduated flap that keeps everything looking neat and tidy. The jacket fits perfectly outside any base- or mid-layers without ever feeling at all cumbersome.

I love the way that the overall look is so smart and understated, somehow classic and yet still modern at the same time. The Peter Millar name appears on the right shoulder as well as the brand’s crown sport logo at the top of the rear of the jacket. There are two spacious zippered pockets on the outside that are edged in a lighter color that provides contrast, as do two thin strips of material on the back of the sleeves which give the overall appearance a subtle lift. I found both comfort and maneuverability while playing to be first-class, and the confidence you gain from wearing this top-quality jacket is another of its many benefits. The zipper also allows you to open the jacket from bottom or top, and it even comes with a very light, adjustable waterproof bucket hat.

I have owned many waterproof jackets over the years, and this is quite simply the best one yet; one I will be happy to wear as I battle the elements on the course, but also one I will be extremely happy to wear away from the course.

