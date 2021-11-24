Golf Gift Deals Seen This Black Friday

With Christmas on the horizon, now is the time to start purchasing some gifts, with Black Friday offering you a whole range of items for some unbelievable prices.

If you know a relative or friend who is a golfing aficionado, then you can't go wrong with a golf gift. Here at Golf Monthly we have narrowed down the best available deals in the Black Friday rush.

From clothing to clubs to technology, there is currently something out there that will make a perfect Christmas or Birthday present.

If these deals don't suit your eye, then check out our Black Friday hub, where you can find offers on the best apparel, golf bags and Amazon products.

US Deals

adidas Frost Guard Jacket | $40 off at Rock Bottom Golf adidas Frost Guard Jacket | $40 off at Rock Bottom Golf Was $199.99 Now $159.99 Save $40 on one of the best golf wind jackets on the market. In our adidas FrostGuard jacket review, we found the warmth to be truly awesome. It stretches really well, and is very versatile, able to be worn off the course as well as on it.

Polo Ralph Lauren Golf -121st US Open Polo | $65.51 off at Rock Bottom Golf Polo Ralph Lauren Golf -121st US Open Polo | $65.51 off at Rock Bottom Golf Was $89.50 Now $23.99 One of the most stylish and famous fashion brands is now a huge 73% off! This polo, which is a limited edition celebrating the US Open's return to Torrey Pines, features in a host of sizes, colours and styles.

Vice Golf Force Stand Bag | $52.97 off at Walmart Vice Golf Force Stand Bag | $52.97 off at Walmart Was $249.97 Now $197 This stylish stand bag from Vice Golf is perfect as a gift, featuring full length compartment divisions as well as extremely comfortable shoulder straps. It is also fully waterproof! Stand out from the crowd and pick it up for under $200.

FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes | $30.01 off at Dick's Sporting Goods FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes | $30.01 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Was £169.99 Now $139.98 The FJ Pro/SL is a legendary golf shoe and this $30 saving on the OGs is a great deal. They're spikeless, ultra-stable, waterproof and look great. Currently available in plenty of size and colour options too!

Tomshine Golf Distance Meter Laser | $67.98 off (Half price) at Walmart Tomshine Golf Distance Meter Laser | $67.98 off (Half price) at Walmart Was $135.96 Now $67.98 At under $70, the Tomshine offers unbelievable value for money, with 6x magnification and multi-layered optics giving you superb lens quality. This deal is perfect as a gift, especially if you don't want to spend hundreds of dollars.

UK Deals

Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch | £110.09 off at Online Golf Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch | £110.09 off at Online Golf Was £399.99 Now £289.90 Not only can this Garmin S60 GPS Watch be used on the course, but also off it. Ranked as one of the best Garmin GPS's on the market, the S60 has the ability to sync it to your smartphone to receive incoming calls, texts, emails etc, it is can also be used to monitor health, as the 'Activity Tracking' feature reminds you to stay active.

Motocaddy HydroFlex Stand Bag | £30.99 off at Click Golf Motocaddy HydroFlex Stand Bag | £30.99 off at Click Golf Was £219.99 Now £189 Ranked as one of the best golf bags on the market, the HydroFlex would make a superb gift due to its longevity, with the bag offering brilliant waterproof technology and stylish looks.

PuttOUT Premium Pressure Putt Trainer | 20% off at Amazon PuttOUT Premium Pressure Putt Trainer | 20% off at Amazon Was £29.99 Now £23.99 Perfect for all year use, the PuttOUT Trainer is a great gift for a great price. What's extremely smart about the training aid is, that with each successful putt, the ball is returned the same distance it would have gone past the hole if it had missed, providing great feedback for getting the pace just right.

Calvin Klein 1/2 Zip Midlayer | £40.05 off at Online Golf Calvin Klein 1/2 Zip Midlayer | £40.05 off at Online Golf Was £79.95 Now £39.90 One of the most recognised and stylish brands in the world is now half price. Not only is this garment £40 off, but Online Golf has a range of Calvin Klein apparel available at superb prices.

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls | Now £5 off and includes free personalisation and golf ball marker Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls | Now £5 off and includes free personalisation and golf ball marker Was £49.99 Now £44.99 + personalisation and marker The best ball on the market is now even cheaper! What makes this deal even better is that you can customise it as a surprise to the gift receiver, with a personalised message or perhaps their name stamped on this Titleist Pro V1.

