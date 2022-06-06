Cleveland Launcher XL Halo Iron Review
Our verdict on this hybrid-iron design aimed at high handicappers looking for more assistance from the fairway
An easy-to-hit iron set that progresses nicely from long to short iron. Shots are easy to launch and the faces feel fast from a wide area. The lightweight feel helps maximise speed while maintaining control of the clubface.
Easy to launch
Very forgiving across the face
Lightweight feel boosts clubhead speed
Limits progression of improving golfers
Hybrid-iron look won't please all
Wouldn’t it be great if you could combine the most favorable characteristics of the best golf hybrid clubs with those of an iron into one club? That’s what Cleveland claims to have done with Launcher XL Halo iron set and our testing has shown it has done so successfully.
This is an ‘iron’ designed to make the task of hitting approach shots as easy as possible for the high handicapper. Like the best game improvement irons, it focuses on generating consistently high ball speed from a wide area as well as easy launch from the turf. In fact, this is the most forgiving hybrid iron Cleveland has ever made and we can confirm it is extremely playable.
This is helped by the sole design, which transitions from three Gliderails in the longer irons to a V-Shape in the short irons and then a three-tiered sole on the Dual and Sand wedges. It is this tier of assistance with turf interaction that places the most amount of help where you need it and in the long irons, we noticed how well the rails popped the ball out of cuppy lies and picked it off the top cleanly.
Not everyone will like the look of the hybrid-iron design at address but you know what you’re signing up for with these irons. The feel is also noticeably lightweight and easy to swing while being well balanced, no doubt the product of the Action Mass CB system that comprises an 8g weight placed inside the end of the grip. I felt in complete control of the face, while being able to get a little more speed out of the head.
The 7-iron has a loft of 30° and yet, it launches a little higher than most distance irons because of how much weight is low and back in the head. Luckily, the flight doesn’t balloon or climb excessively into the wind and slower swingers should benefit from the extra air time shots will possess. It wasn’t necessarily any longer than more traditional irons with similar lofts - carries regularly hit 170 yards and often exceeded it - but it was how easy shots felt to strike cleanly and the stability of the ball flight that really stood out during testing.
If you’re a beginner looking to improve quickly, this iron set may limit your progress, similar to when we tested the Wilson Launch Pad 2022 iron. It doesn’t allow you to get steep into the ball and compress it like the tour players, nor does it afford you the opportunity to shape the ball. But if you’re content with where you are and just want something that will help you hit more greens with relative ease, the Cleveland Launcher XL irons should do just that. Coming in at £499/$799 for a 6-piece set there is some decent value for money to be had here too.
