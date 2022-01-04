Cleveland RTX ZipCore Full-Face Wedge Review

The emergence of full-face grooves are a popular new trend when it comes to modern wedges. And Cleveland will hope its latest offering in this space, the RTX Full-Face, can compete with the likes of TaylorMade's Hi-Toe Raw and Callaway's Jaws Full-Toe to be one of the best wedges for those looking to reap the benefits from the all-over performance on offer.

The premise of a full-face wedge is that it will give you more spin and forgiveness if you tend to open the face a lot on chip shots. Whenever you open the club - for a flop shot or similar - the ball tends to slide up and towards the toe. That's why having the entire surface covered in grooves allows golfers to confidently play a host of delicate greenside shots in the knowledge they'll remain in control of the ball.

A full-face wedge delivers control from any strike location (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

This was certainly the case when using this wedge. The UltiZip grooves provided more forgiveness - and more spin - from strikes high and with a toe bias. This feature is especially useful out of bunkers, where the ball has a tendency to hit high on the face.

On full shots, the RTX Full-Face benefits from Cleveland’s ZipCore technology, which shifts the centre of gravity in the wedge, increasing overall consistency. Not only that, but with two extra grooves, golfers are able to generate even more spin. In this regard, I felt in complete control from a range of lies and strike locations - as much as I did when greenside.

Joel Tadman testing out the Cleveland RTX ZipCore Full-Face wedge against its competitors (Image credit: Future)

In terms of looks, the high-toe shape and full-face grooves do take a bit of getting used to, but once you make the adjustment, using this wedge becomes something to look forward to and is actually more confidence-inspiring than one without this feature. In addition, Cleveland says its new heat-treatment process will increase the club's durability. While that remains to be seen, if this is indeed the case, it will be a big plus for most golfers who don't want to fork out for new wedges on a semi-regular basis.

Overall, this club sits very nicely in the full-face market, especially for those who utilise the flop shot regularly and are in the market for one of the best lob wedges that's going to inspire confidence behind the ball. With that in mind, I’d recommend opting for Cleveland's RTX ZipCore Full-Face in your highest-lofted option, however there’s no reason why some wouldn't benefit from a set of two or more - they are available in lofts from 50-64°.