Cleveland RTX ZipCore Full-Face Wedge Review
In this review, we give our verdict on the Cleveland RTX ZipCore Full-Face wedge
A very solid option in the full-face market, Cleveland's RTX ZipCore model delivers excellent forgiveness and control on full shots and around the green. In particular, golfers who rely on playing flop shots or other similarly delicate chips will love the lob wedge that's available at a competitive price.
-
+
Plenty of spin
-
+
Great out of bunkers
-
+
Very forgiving
-
-
Not as good-looking as other wedges
By Joel Tadman published
The emergence of full-face grooves are a popular new trend when it comes to modern wedges. And Cleveland will hope its latest offering in this space, the RTX Full-Face, can compete with the likes of TaylorMade's Hi-Toe Raw and Callaway's Jaws Full-Toe to be one of the best wedges for those looking to reap the benefits from the all-over performance on offer.
The premise of a full-face wedge is that it will give you more spin and forgiveness if you tend to open the face a lot on chip shots. Whenever you open the club - for a flop shot or similar - the ball tends to slide up and towards the toe. That's why having the entire surface covered in grooves allows golfers to confidently play a host of delicate greenside shots in the knowledge they'll remain in control of the ball.
This was certainly the case when using this wedge. The UltiZip grooves provided more forgiveness - and more spin - from strikes high and with a toe bias. This feature is especially useful out of bunkers, where the ball has a tendency to hit high on the face.
On full shots, the RTX Full-Face benefits from Cleveland’s ZipCore technology, which shifts the centre of gravity in the wedge, increasing overall consistency. Not only that, but with two extra grooves, golfers are able to generate even more spin. In this regard, I felt in complete control from a range of lies and strike locations - as much as I did when greenside.
In terms of looks, the high-toe shape and full-face grooves do take a bit of getting used to, but once you make the adjustment, using this wedge becomes something to look forward to and is actually more confidence-inspiring than one without this feature. In addition, Cleveland says its new heat-treatment process will increase the club's durability. While that remains to be seen, if this is indeed the case, it will be a big plus for most golfers who don't want to fork out for new wedges on a semi-regular basis.
Overall, this club sits very nicely in the full-face market, especially for those who utilise the flop shot regularly and are in the market for one of the best lob wedges that's going to inspire confidence behind the ball. With that in mind, I’d recommend opting for Cleveland's RTX ZipCore Full-Face in your highest-lofted option, however there’s no reason why some wouldn't benefit from a set of two or more - they are available in lofts from 50-64°.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
