Wilson Dynapower Hybrid Review
Designed with tour player validation, Sam De'Ath analyzes the performance of the Wilson Dynapower hybrid
The Wilson Dynapower hybrid could be the dark horse in the hybrid category for 2023, especially for mid-to-high handicappers. It offers exceptional forgiveness and height, performing well from a multitude of lies. The lower centre of gravity creates speed while the new face technology allows for better mishit performance.
Extremely easy to launch
Superb from the rough
Powerful impact sensation
Large footprint won’t suit the eye of the better player
The Wilson brand name is steeped in sporting history and with 62 Major golf championships under its belt, we are always keen to see what strides it makes with regards to new golf equipment. The latest Wilson franchise is the Dynapower range, which features a refined shape and new technology, two things they hope will help see a Wilson Staff tour player reign supreme and win one of golf’s most prestigious titles again in the near future.
The Wilson Dynapower hybrid has been designed to cater towards a whole host of golfers. When proceeding through the initial stages of design, Wilson liaised with some of its tour players in order to produce a club that would appeal to the best players in the world as well as the average golfer. It is one of larger hybrid profiles on the market this year and on initial inspection the length of the face was the first thing that caught my eye. I can’t say I was a massive fan of the look at address, however I personally tend to prefer a more compact looking head shape. The Dynapower is certainly one of the most forgiving hybrids I’ve tested and perfect for those seeking a confidence inspiring look behind the ball.
So did the performance of the Dynapower match the aesthetics? Honestly, it probably surpassed my expectations. I think when looking at a larger hybrid head shape, automatically as golfers we assume that club will just be a forgiving model with minimal versatility but the Dynapwr really did perform well in the multiple shots I put it through while testing. Yes it didn’t necessarily outperform some of the other popular models I have tested this year such as the Callaway Paradym and Cobra King Tec, but it certainly held its own.
The Wilson Dynapower hybrid produced a soaring high ball flight which came into greens with a steep descent angle, making it perfect for those looking for more help with approaches from distance. It does have a slight draw bias which doesn’t suit someone like myself who already hits a right to left ball flight, conversely it helped correct a slice effectively.
The new PKR2 face, designed through A.I., allows mishits to fly consistently and keeps ball speeds very similar to shots struck from the middle of the face thanks to varying face thickness. The powerful sensation through the ball was pleasing, as was the turf interaction from both the fairway and the rough. Due to the high launch nature of the Dynapower, I had no issues when striking it out of the first cut and even hit one out of a fairway bunker on a par 5, a shot I would not have tried to have hit with my regular 4 iron.
There really were very few problems I faced when testing the 22° Dynapwr hybrid, but if I was to raise one concern, it would be that the better player who looks to work the ball may struggle to do so with this club. The ability to hit shots with plenty of shape was hard work, as I found out when trying to bend one round the trees - not ideal for someone like myself who’s often in this scenario! Hitting a low trajectory required some fairly drastic set up changes too, which meant into the wind it tended to climb a little.
Wilson continues to make strides in the hybrid game with the Dynapower. Its forgiving head produces effortless launch, which will help golfers escape from many tricky situations on the course. I believe minor refinements are needed to attract the better ball striker, such as reducing the face length and having some way in lowering spin, perhaps via an adjustable hosel. Overall though, I really was pleasantly surprised with the performance of the Wilson Dynapower hybrid and believe it's certainly one of the best hybrids for high handicappers released this year.
The Wilson Dynapwr will be available from March 2023 and will come to retail at £195, fitted with a superb stock shaft in the Project X HZRDUS Smoke Red RDX.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSi3, 9°
Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2, 15°
Utility Iron: Titleist U510 3 Iron
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
