Titleist Players 4 Carbon Stand Bag Review
Fergus Bisset put the Titleist Players 4 Carbon Stand Bag through its paces over several rounds.
A supremely lightweight and stylish carry bag that’s ideal for the golfer who likes to carry in better weathers. It’s durable and offers decent storage for a bag of this type. The double strap is comfortable, well-balanced and easily adjusted. It isn’t fully waterproof but with the included rain hood, it will see off passing showers without a problem.
Extremely lightweight and compact
Comfortable to carry – sits well on the back
Not fully waterproof – zips aren’t sealed
Slightly narrow top means a bit of a squeeze for 14 clubs
Titleist Players 4 Carbon Lightweight Stand Bag Review
When you take this bag out of the box, you really notice how lightweight it is. At just 2.95lbs, you can barely feel it when you lift it with no equipment in. It’s a feature of the very best stand bags. The weight is what separates this bag from the regular Players 4 Stand Bag. Featuring carbon fibre legs and an ultra-lightweight construction, the Players 4 Carbon is almost a full pound lighter. It makes it a little more expensive but I think that extra cost is worth it for the weight saving.
It’s a sleek and stylish design; minimal and functional with clean lines. I tested the Black/Red model but it’s also available in Navy/White/Royal Blue.
The lightweight nature is really the beauty of this bag and it’s ideal for better weather days when you don’t want to take too much equipment with you. If you’re heading out for nine holes of an evening or just going to practice, it’s perfect to sling a half-set and a few balls in and head out speedily.
On the back, the bag is comfortable to carry and it sits nicely – square and steady. The padded double strap offers good balance and it’s very easy to adjust, unlike some others out there.
The four-way top cuff has good padding and will fit 14 clubs – It is a little neat though, particularly if you have a fat putter handle.
Storage is adequate for a bag of this type – It’s not one you’d be taking to Open Qualifying but for regular golfing, there’s space for all the essentials. The bag features six pockets – An apparel pocket with decent volume, a valuables pocket, ball pocket, accessories pocket, tee pocket and an external, mesh drinks carrier – the drinks carrier is a little small if you have a large water bottle. There’s a sturdy metal clip for towel and other accessories plus umbrella holder.
The bag has a rain hood and, although it’s clearly made of durable fabric, it’s not entirely waterproof like Titleist’s StaDry stand bags. It’ll offer decent protection, but if you’re planning to play in a good deal of inclement and winter weather, you might find it lacking the full protection of one of the best waterproof golf bags.
Overall, this is a very sleek and supremely lightweight stand bag that is absolutely perfect for the golfer who likes to carry in better weathers. It’s comfy to carry and offers adequate space and attachments to cater for your essential equipment.
Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and it was concentrated by his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
