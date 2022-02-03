Best Valentine’s Gifts For Golfers

What are the best Valentine’s gifts for golfers – are they something that says boldly 'I Love You' or something that the recipient would really use and like yet would be reluctant to justify buying for themselves? Well, whichever it is, we have some suggestions for you.

If you are not a golfer yourself, buying for a golfer can be sometimes a bit daunting, we realise that, That is why we have put together a guide, What To Consider When Buying A Golf Present to help.

(Image credit: Sierra Metal Design )

Personalized Golf Ball Marker

This Stainless Steel Golf Ball Marker and Magnetic Hat Clip set is handmade in the USA by Sierra Metal Design from hypoallergenic stainless steel. The name on the front of the ball marker can be personalised (just in case the love of your life is not called Ashley); and, even better, on the back of the ball marker is space for a personal message.

(Image credit: Future)

This makes an ideal present as the cut of the Ping Ladies Colette vest is feminine and flattering: it comes in slightly at the waist and sits nicely over the hips. The garment is also extremely comfortable. Its reversible pattern – blue paisley on one side, a bold firebrick colour on t’other – gives it a happy flexibility when looking to coordinate an outfit.

(Image credit: DiiZii )

I Love You More Than You Love Golf Keychain

This is a simple, clear message to send to a fanatical golfer who holds the key to your heart. Made from stainless steel, the pendant is 3cm in diameter. It is lead free and nickel free and is presented in its own velvet bag.

(Image credit: Garmin)

The Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch is one of the most comprehensive, cutting-edge GPS watches around. Not only does it help to navigate around a course, it also offers a Virtual Caddie. If you tell the watch what club you hit after each shot, then after only five rounds the Virtual Caddie will start suggesting which club to play for upcoming shots. This may be a bit gimmicky, and is not allowed in competition play, but one feature which does appeal to us, is the Pin Pointer feature whereby the an arrow on the watch face points to the centre of the green – handy on unfamiliar courses and blind shots.

(Image credit: Martin’s Chocolatier )

Chocolate Golf Balls

Chocolates are a traditional and ever-popular gift to give. They also seem a particularly appropriate gift when celebrating the Christian feast day honouring Saint Valentine. We have chosen these ones over some other excellent golf-themed chocolates out there, simply because these chocolates themselves have been made to look like the golf ball; other makes are often chocolate rounds in a golf-ball wrapper. These smooth creamy chocolates with a hazelnut filling are made by Martin's Chocolatier.

(Image credit: Future)

The Go-To Crewneck Sweatshirt is soft and quick-drying, and is made with a soft knit. This jumper is comfortable and is equally at home worn on or off the golf course, making it one of the best golf jumpers on the market.

(Image credit: EnjoyLife Inc )

Valentine Variety Golf Ball Gift Set

This is a fun and different way to ask someone to be your valentine. One could even say its a ballsy way to do it. But if you prefer something a bit more low key, maybe check out the TaylorMade TP5x Personalised Golf Balls which allow you to have your own message printed on them.

(Image credit: Future)

The Perfect Practice Putting Mat is a well-made training aid, cleverly designed with lines and checkpoints for honing both the consistency of your stroke and your start lines. With the February weather often not that inviting to venture out into, this mat is a simple way to practise golf indoors.

(Image credit: Sillybean)

Valentines Day Golf Lover Gifts Coffee Sampler Set

This gift box set comes with five different Arabica Ground Coffees. Each 1.5 oz pouch of ground coffee makes 8-10 cups of coffee. The coffees all have golf-inspired names: Best by Par (Highlander Grog); Kiss My Putt (Kentucky Bourbon); Talk Birdie to Me (Dark Roast) Life is Rough (Costa Rican) and Par Tee Time (Jamaican Me Loco).