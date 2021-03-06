Looking to get a golf-related gift for Mother's Day? We take a look at the possibilities here.
The Best Mother’s Day Golf Gifts
Buying a gift for Mother’s Day is always a difficult task, and sometimes flowers and chocolates aren’t enough for one of the most important people in your life.
Related: 7 Most Wished For Golf Items On Amazon.co.uk
Perhaps, then, a golf gift will be a suitable alternative for a golf-loving mum. It doesn’t matter if she’s a beginner or a long-time member at a club, our list of suggestions could help you find the perfect present.
With that in mind, we take a look at the best golf gifts available for Mother’s Day.
Related: 10 Things Women Golfers Are Talking About
Ping Lyla Ladies Midlayer – £44.99 from American Golf
The Lyla Ladies Midlayer provides warmth and comfort thanks to its Sensorwarm platform. With stretch performance and a half-zip for adjustability. This stylish midlayer can be worn on and off the course.
Nike Roshe G Ladies Golf Shoes – £57.95 from Nike
Available in sizes 2.5-7.5, the Roshe G offers great comfort and breathability due to its injected midsole cushioning. Nike have been one of the top clothing producers for over 20 years now, with this golf shoe making a great gift on Mother’s Day.
Greg Norman ML75 2Below Ladies Polo Shirt – £24.99 from American Golf
This lightweight polo shirt is designed with freedom of movement in mind, so it won’t restrict your swing. Made with Solar XP, the polo offers 50+ sun protection for those hot summer days.
Gearlifee Cooling Towel – £8.69 from Amazon
Ideal for the upcoming summer conditions, the cooling towel chills instantly in three steps: soak, wring out and shake it. 100cm x 30cm, so can be worn as a scarf or even a headband to help prevent sunstroke.
Personalised Leather Golf Scorecard Holder – £28 from Not On The High Street
Made from cowhide leather, you can either have a tan brown or a fuschia pink finish to this scorecard holder, with the personalisation option making this item a heartfelt present for Mother’s Day.
Srixon Soft Feel Ladies Golf Balls –
£24.99 £19.99 from Scottsdale
Featuring in both white and pink colours, the Srixon offers a soft feel around the greens, meaning more control on chip and pitch shots. Thanks to the added softness, it also creates a higher launch of the tee and increased distance.