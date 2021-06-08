Get your dad his ideal golfing present with some of our gift ideas below.

The Best Golf Father’s Day Gifts

Father’s Day is fast approaching so show your Dad some love this year with a great golf present.

We’ve scoured the net for some gift ideas that are perfect for the golfing Dad, whether it be some more golf balls, golf clubs, a new outfit or even some training aids to help Dad bring his handicap down.

GOLF CLUBS

Inesis 100 Package Set

Maybe your Dad has talked about getting into the game of golf for a while now, but doesn’t want to spend thousands on clubs. Well a starter set is the best gift for him then and one of our favourites is the Inesis 100 set.

Aimed at beginners, this seven-piece set offers amazing value for money and the performance on offer adds to that.

Each club is designed for easy launch; they felt stable and produced consistent results. With a mid size top line and wide sole, the irons provide beginners with something that’s really important when just starting out – confidence at address, and extra assistance getting the ball up and away.

Decathlon Inesis 100 Package Set Review

Callaway Mack Daddy CB Wedge

A great wedge for the Dad with the mid to high handicap, the Mack Daddy CB is incredibly user-friendly around the green thanks to the cavity which offers forgiveness.

Callaway Mack Daddy CB Wedge Review

Ping 2021 Anser 4 Putter

If your Dad is still using a putter from the 1970’s then the time has come for a new model.

The new Ping range in 2021 is as modern as they come, and it comprises of 12 stunning models across blades, mid-mallets and mallets. One of which is the Anser 4, a classic putter head design for the traditionalists who love to look down on a blade putter.

Odyssey White Hot OG Putter

If black is not your Dad’s style then why not this classic silver design from Odyssey?

Odyssey has brought the White Hot name and its legendary appeal back for 2021 with a range of putters that are made to feel, sound and perform like the White Hot putter of old, but with today’s technology.

This has been achieved with things like the new two-part urethane insert and the premium silver PVD finish. Your Dad will love it.

TaylorMade Spider EX Putter

If your Dad prefers a mallet putter, then the Spider EX will be more to his taste. Part of the incredibly popular Spider family, the EX has a new True Path system on the top of the head makes it much easier to aim thanks to the reflective white dots that dominate the eye-line.

It is also incredibly forgiving too thanks to the aluminium frame and carbon head.

TaylorMade Spider EX Putter Review

GOLF GIFTS

Augusta National Map

We love this minimalist overhead drawing of the course that hosts The Masters, Augusta National. Perfect for your Dad’s man-cave.

Buy Now from Etsy from £15.98

Bushnell Wingman GPS Speaker

Bushnell of course is famed for its lasers but a new accessory we recently tested was the Wingman Speaker.

It is a device that enables your Dad to combine high quality audio from his phone with audible GPS distances from the Bushnell Golf App. That way he can use it on the golf course to get yardages or he can just decide to listen to music on it at home (whatever good or bad taste your Dad may have!)

The rechargable battery lasts 10 hours and it also has a built in USB port too for charging other devices. A fantastic gift at any time of year.

Bushnell Wingman GPS Speaker Review

Bose SoundSport Free Headphones

Instead of a speaker, maybe your Dad wants some new headphones so he can practise in peace at the driving range?

These Bose in-ear headphones will do the job because they are designed for sporty individuals, and as a result they are sweat and water resistant.

Obviously the sound quality is top-notch too.

GOLF CLOTHES

Galvin Green Marcus Polo Shirt

Heading into the summer months, now is the time for a new golf polo or two and one of our favourites is the Marcus from Galvin Green. Lightweight, comfortable and it has excellent moisture management, the Marcus looks great too thanks to the stripe detailing on the sleeves.

If this isn’t your Dad’s style though, why not check out our best golf polos guide where there is a model for everyone.

adidas Go-To Crewneck Sweatshirt

All golfing Dad’s will know the importance of a good jumper on the golf course and this Go-To model is just that.

It is soft and versatile enough to wear anytime and still offer quick-drying performance on the course. What separates it from other sweatshirts though is the emphasis on sustainability because it is made from recycled content, which is part of the adidas’s goal of using 100 percent recycled polyester in all of its products by 2024.

Original Penguin Fleece Popover Hoodie

Golf is changing and no longer is it a game where hoodies are frowned upon. Your Dad can be part of that change too with this awesome Original Penguin Fleece hoodie. There are several colours to choose from and it not only looks great on the golf course, but is perfect to use off it too.

It has a soft brushed interior, drawstring hood and a handy front kangaroo pocket.

Ping Downton Jacket

If Dad is in the market for a new waterproof jacket then why not go for the Downton from Ping. We think it is one of the best looking jackets out right now, and it has the highest levels of waterproof protection with SensorDry Technology that is designed for the most extreme weather conditions.

Puma Jackpot 5 Pocket Pants

One of our favourite models of trouser/pant, the Jackpot 5 Pocket’s will help your Dad with the combination of style, comfort, and wearable sportswear technology. There are plenty of colours available, from the outlandish, to the understated so be sure to check which colours usually make up his golfing attire!

This new model has a lighter mesh stretch waistband along with a silicone Puma Golf logo gripper tape to keep things comfortable in the waist area.

Nike Golf Flex Hybrid Shorts

Or maybe he needs some better golf shorts instead. If that is the case you cannot go wrong with these Flex Hybrid’s. They are manufactured from Nike Flex fabric so he’ll benefit from being able to play the game in total comfort, especially with the elastic waistband. The tacky internal shirt gripper is also a nice touch.

Titleist Tour Performance Cap

A good golf cap is a necessity for the wannabe professional and this Titleist is as good as it gets. There are plenty of colours and collections available whilst the headband regulates temperature, wicks moisture and is also antimicrobial to limit odour too.

GOLF SHOE

FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Shoes

The Carbon shoe above is at the premium end of the golf shoe spectrum, but there is a good reason for that, it is one of the best golf shoes we have ever tested. We are under no illusion that your Dad will love the comfort on offer, as well as the grip too. The looks are modern and yet still understated enough to appease the traditionalists too.

So if your Dad’s shoes need updating, then these are definitely a model to consider.

FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Shoes Review

Under Armour HOVR Drive Golf Shoes

Alternatively if you know he wants a spiked model of shoe, then the HOVR Drive design by Under Armour is another one that wowed us in testing. It looks like a really premium shoe with the introduction of the silver detailing on the heel, and yet performance is not limited to aesthetics.

The HOVR technology supports feet excellently and gives soft underfoot cushioning. In short these can easily be worn all day.

Under Armour HOVR Drive Shoes Review

Skechers Pro 4 Legacy Golf Shoes

Comfort is also king in these Skechers shoes. The Pro 4 Legacy features a high performance Resamax insole and lightweight responsive ‘Ultra Go’ cushioning for that ‘out the box comfort’ that the brand is known for.

There is also some good colour choice and given the performance and price, there is good value to be had here.

GOLF BALLS

TaylorMade TP5 golf ball

We all need more golf balls and a premium model that your Dad will love is the TP5 from TaylorMade. The TP5 has been one of the top golf balls in a variety of categories for a while now but in 2021 TaylorMade implemented a new dimple pattern to help players boost their distance.

TaylorMade TP5 Ball Review

Srixon AD333 golf ball

If you want a slightly cheaper option though, then the AD333 is one of the best value golf balls in the business. Now in its 9th generation, it offers distance, low spin, and a degree of short-game control.

GOLF ACCESSORIES

FootJoy HyperFLX Glove

Has his golf glove seen better days? Is the leather cracked, worn away and discoloured? Well he will love a new golf glove then especially the FootJoy HyperFLX one we’ve picked out here.

It offers a blend of soft feel thanks to the Premium Leather, and it also delivers on durability, and reliability in ever-changing weather conditions.

FootJoy HyperFLX Glove Review

Putt Out Premium Pressure Putt Trainer

The Covid-19 pandemic has proven that golfers need to be able to practise at home or in the office, especially when it comes to putting. Well one of the best putting training aids we found, and therefore would make an excellent Father’s Day gift, is this Premium Pressure Putt Trainer.

PGA Tour Pro Driving Net

Or maybe your Dad wants to be able to work on his swing at home too? Well this officially licensed PGA Tour Driving Net, which stands at 3m wide and over 2m tall, could be a great gift for him.

It’s easy to assemble and has a very handy target section where you can practise hitting to specific areas.

Don’t worry about the strength of this net either, because it is made from a lightweight and yet strong fibreglass frame, whilst the durable nylon sheet dampens the balls impact, and gathers them up nicely.

Brand Fusion Tour Alignment Sticks

To those unaware of golf training aids, this looks like just a plastic stick. But to your golf playing Dad this is a tool to help his stance, alignment, ball position, strike and swing feel. Used properly an alignment stick is incredibly useful and inexpensive given the feedback and practice potential on offer.

Oakley Portal X Sunglasses

It is hard to beat a pair of Oakley sunglasses and the Portal X is one of the best golf designs out there. Smart, versatile, comfortable, and not massively expensive, your Dad will look and feel great in these.

Oakley Portal X Sunglasses Review

Shot Scope V3 Golf GPS Watch

An excellent piece of kit, the GPS watch has become all the rage in golf over the past couple of years. One of our favourites is the V3 from Shot Scope. It is a nice size, comes in a few different colours, and has a new daylight-readable colour screen.

In GPS + Performance Tracking mode, the V3 will automatically detect shot locations using tags placed in the tops of your grips. The PinCollect feature means golfers can input the pin position with the touch of a button too.

Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch Review

Inesis Golf 900 Laser Rangefinder

Or perhaps your Dad is more of a laser fan instead of a GPS watch. A top performer that offers excellent value is the Inesis Golf 900 model above.

Competitively priced at £129.99, this unit boasts a Slope Compensation toggle that turns on and off slope-adjusted distances easily for practice and competition play. Targeting and isolating the flag is easy and it also has a 6x magnification so you can get a clear view through the viewfinder.

Additionally you also get a very sturdy case which is really nicely made, along with some instructions, a cloth for cleaning the lens of the rangefinder, a CR2 battery and a clip that allows you to attach the laser to your bag

Inesis Golf 900 Review

Titleist Players Travel Cover

Your Dad, like everyone, may not have been able to go on his next golf trip yet but in preparation for when golfing holidays are viable, it is vital for him to use a travel bag that will protect his pride and joys. That makes this Titleist model a must have in our opinion.

Featuring two premium skate wheels and a large carry handle, this Titleist travel cover is very functional and a safe home for clubs. It features plenty of internal and external storage and is made with a a durable construction and premium metal hardware to ensure it lasts a long time.

PuttOUT Putting Mat

Another gift to help him practise anywhere, this practice mat will help him hole more putts and improve his putting technique in no time. Complete with printed alignment guides, target points and distance markings, the mat replicates a medium-to-fast green.

Titleist Players Double Canopy Umbrella

Don’t let Dad go and face the elements without this Titleist Players Umbrella. It is designed to not blow inside-out making it perfect at dealing with high winds. It also helps you stay cool in hot weather too because of the UV protection.