If you want to get official gear and merchandise from the Ryder Cup, this post will help you out.

Best Ryder Cup Merchandise

The Ryder Cup is arguably the biggest event in golf and as such there are lots of pieces of merchandise to get our hands on.

For both Team USA and Team Europe, there are loads of accessories and pieces of apparel that help you show your support for your respective team.

From shirts, to headcovers the Ryder Cup logo is on display on pretty much everything, or you can get limited edition gear specifically designed with Ryder Cup colors.

Below we have taken a look at some of our favorite pieces.

Team USA Ryder Cup Merchandise

Team USA RLX 2020 Ryder Cup Team-Issued Tournament Polo – Red/Navy

We start with the shirt the United States will wear on Sunday, when they will be hoping to hoisting the Ryder Cup trophy.

It is finished with classic US red, white and blue colors along with the USA Ryder Cup insignia.

A sweater with an almost identical color-block pattern is also available for the players to wear.

Buy Now from Golf Poser for £95

Team USA RLX 2020 Ryder Cup Team-Issued Tournament Polo – Navy/Camo

Another great polo we like from RLX is this camo design that will be worn on Saturday by the Americans.

Buy Now from Golf Poser for £95

Team USA RLX 2020 Ryder Cup Team-Issued Golf Course Full-Zip Jacket

The polos above are simple and quiet to say the least but this jacket isn’t with a golf-inspired camo print with white stars and red details.

Buy Now from Golf Poser for £195

Team USA RLX 2020 Ryder Cup Team-Issued Full-Zip Vest – Navy

Chances are you will see several US players also wear this RLX vest as well.

It features a soft shell front which combines well with the soft, technical terry fabric at the rear for a warm, lightweight & comfortable fit. The elasticated armholes are also very beneficial.

Buy Now from Golf Poser for £145

New Era Official 2020 Ryder Cup Hat

There is a good choice on Ryder Cup hats too, like this New Era Official model that comes in red, white, grey and blue, along with curved and flatbill designs.

2020 Ryder Cup Logo Headline Pullover Hoodie – Navy

Hoodies are becoming more and more common in golf so why not go for this Ryder Cup hoodie with the iconic logo and ‘Whistling Straits‘ printed on the front?

Importantly not only will it look great on the course but also we are very confident it could become your new favorite hoodie at home as well.

2020 Ryder Cup Team USA Blade Putter Headcover

If you are in the market for a new putter headcover, and you want to show Team USA some love, then this model is a top choice. The blue camo finish looks excellent as does the stitching of the Ryder Cup and USA logos.

Don’t worry either because there is also a mallet version available.

2020 Ryder Cup Ultimate Microfiber Camo Towel

One of the coolest golf towels we have seen, this Whistling Straits model is available in blue and red.

It measures 16” x 32” and has a bold geometric print that is sure to stand out on your bag.

Team Europe Ryder Cup Merchandise

2020 Ryder Cup New Era Team Europe Hat

Moving onto Europe we should admit the official Europe apparel is very hard to get hold because it is made by Loro Piana, a premium brand from Italy.

However you can get a whole range of accessories signifying European support, such as this cap, which is available in blue, grey or white.

2020 Ryder Cup New Era Team Europe Knit Hat

Or as we approach the winter months in the northern hemisphere, then a bobble hat is a necessity. Once again manufactured by New Era, this European model has all the warmth and detailing you could want.

Titleist Ryder Cup Players 4 Plus Stand Bag

Alternatively Titleist has also introduced special edition Europe golf bags too, such as this Players 4 Plus model which made our guide on the best golf stand bags.

A top performer, the blue, yellow and white finish, along with ‘Europe’ on the side, will show where your allegiances lie on the golf course.

Titleist Ryder Cup Premium Carry Bag

Or if you don’t want a stand bag then Titleist also makes a premium carry bag with European insignia.

FootJoy Flex Ryder Cup Golf Shoes

FootJoy has also joined the Ryder Cup party with these limited edition Flex shoes finished in the blue and yellow colors of the European team.

Some of our other Ryder Cup merchandise picks…

The 2020 Ryder Cup European Fanwear Iconic Hybrid Padded Midlayer – Navy Now £85

Part of the European Fanwear range, this midlayer will keep the cold at bay and has a couple of nice features we like, such as the Ryder Cup logo and European flag on the back. View Deal The 2020 Ryder Cup European Fanwear Iconic 1/2 Zip Midlayer – Blue Now £60

Those deatils are also available on this 1/2 zip midlayer. The blue and navy colors really go well together whilst the polyester and spandex blend feels great. View Deal The 2020 Ryder Cup European Fanwear Iconic Zip Polo – White Now £45

If you want a Ryder Cup polo then this model is hard to beat. The yellow detailing on the collar and sleeves really kicks it up a notch in our minds. View Deal The 2020 Ryder Cup Sunderland Of Scotland Vancouver Pro Waterproof Jacket – Black/Blue Now £130

We all need a good golf waterproof so why not get a Ryder Cup design like this Vancouver Pro? The fabric is light, looks great, performs in all conditions and we also enjoyed the fleece lined pockets. View Deal The 2020 Ryder Cup Peter Millar Perth Melange Performance Quarter Zip Top – Navy Now £100

We have been fans of Peter Millar for a while so it’s great to see the brand move into the Ryder Cup apparel sector! The navy color looks great with pretty much anything and it is also warm and stretchy. View Deal

The 2020 Ryder Cup Peter Millar Solid Performance Polo Shirt – Blue River Now £75

Or perhaps you want a Peter Millar polo? This will perform just as you want it to. View Deal

The 2020 Ryder Cup Glenmuir Deacon Tailored Collar Polo – Ascot Blue Now £50

Another top brand that always produces good Ryder Cup gear is Glenmuir and this polo is a case in point. The Ascot blue color is synonymous with the European flag and it also comes with the 2020 Ryder Cup logo stitched into it too. View Deal

