Bushnell Wingman Mini Speaker Review

Speakers on golf courses are fantastic. That is a strongly held opinion mine and if you think the opposite, I think you've strayed onto the wrong part of the internet. Here in the UK, I feel like I'm on a one-man mission to get more people in the UK to enjoy what the best golf speakers can bring to the game in the right scenario. Golf speakers have become increasingly popular in the US, and manufacturers have rightly clocked on to this trend to deliver some more golf specific speakers to the market. Why wouldn't you just go and buy a standard Bluetooth speaker? Well, I think the Wingman Mini has a lot of answers to that question.

The Bushnell Wingman Mini is one of three Bluetooth speakers in the Bushenll range - alongside the Wingman View and standard Wingman - and is aimed mostly at those who carry their clubs on the golf course. Those who primarily use a cart or electric trolley will be much better served by the Wingman View in my opinion, but its overall weight makes it highly unsuitable for those who carry. That's where the Mini comes into its own as it delivers all the same perks of a Bushnell speaker in a pint-sized package.

The Wingman Mini barely makes an impression when clipped. onto the towel hook. (Image credit: Future)

It weighs just 6oz in total compared to the 23oz Wingman View - a significant difference - and its more compact shape fits easily into the palm of your hand. It also comes with a carabiner clip that allows it to attach to the accessory hook on your bag as well as Bushnell's Bite magnet technology which will allow it to cling tightly to any magnetic surface - especially useful for those who do opt to use it on a cart or electric trolley.

We're no audiophiles here at Golf Monthly, but we can tell a good speaker from a bad one. For its size, the Wingman Mini delivers a really clear sound that carries well on the golf course. It means your fourball will be able to enjoy the music without interfering with golfers walking up the adjacent hole.

The buttons on the top control volume and can skip tracks while the 'B' button will trigger the audible yardage shoutouts (Image credit: Future)

Like its sister products, it comes with GPS capabilities when connected to the free Bushnell app. While it lacks the screen the Wingman View offers, the Mini does have the ability to read out the distances to the front, middle and back of the green. It's effectively casting the data from the Bushnell app, which you can also use as a companion to show aerial views of the hole and keep track of your scoring. The speaker will also announce you onto the hole when you arrive at the next tee box by saying the number and yardage - a neat touch.

The size and weight of the Wingman View GPS speaker means you're never going to use it if you're carrying your clubs. With that in mind, the Wingman Mini delivers perfectly on the brief of delivering high-quality audio and GPS capabilities in a smaller package. Bushnell has done a great job is differentiating its products from standard Bluetooth speakers to make them a genuinely useful and highly enjoyable golf accessory that I think a lot more golfers should be using.