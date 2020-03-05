Don't know what to buy the golfer in your life? Check out our best gift ideas

Best Gifts For Golfers 2020

Us golfers are a peculiar bunch. We go outside in any weather to hit a small ball into a small hole hundreds of yards away, and in the process start to love and occasionally hate the game that has us gripped.

Because of this, we are probably quite difficult to buy gifts for, but don't fret.

Take a look at some of the Best Golf Gifts for Golfers in 2020 below.

With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

This feature-packed and stylish offering provides detailed full colour maps for over 40,000 courses on its large sunlight-readable colour touchscreen face. You can use its drag-and-drop functionality to measure lay-up distances and to move pin positions for added accuracy. It can also be used to monitor runs, swims and bike rides for great additional value.

PUMA Jackpot Five Pocket Trousers TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

The Jackpot 5 Pocket Pant is a cool, fitted pair of trousers available in nine colours that can be matched with a variety of tops to create a sleek, contemporary look.

We particularly like the cut of these trousers (or pants) – They’re slim fitting but there’s still freedom of movement and they hang comfortably and stylishly. The fabric is comfortable against the skin and the moisture wicking properties are excellent.

Golf Gifts Deluxe Practice Net TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site

Easy to construct and easy to take down, this portable net allows golfers to practice your swing wherever they may be.

PRG America’s Florida Highway Head Cover TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site

PRG designs and manufactures bespoke golf accessories of the highest quality, but the company strives to deliver these with an affordable price tag. They craft covers for putters, woods and alignment sticks as well as providing designs that vary from different parts of America. For example you can get California and Texas highway versions of the putter above along with several other designs.

For golfers with moderate swing speeds seeking all-round performance with a softer feel, TaylorMade has created the Soft Response ball.

BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Soft Response balls from American Golf for £22.99

Nike Slim Stripe Polo Shirt

A golf shirt is a good solid bet gift-wise. Nike may be out of the golf hardware business but the brand still produces some athletic-looking apparel. Play it safe with a Nike polo and you won’t go far wrong.

BUY NOW (UK): Nike Slim Stripe Polo from TrendyGolf for £45

Complete with printed alignment guides, target points and distance markings, the mat replicates a medium-to-fast green. Improve your putting stroke and work on drills in the comfort of your own home.

Ping Norse Primaloft Zoned Jacket TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site

A hybrid jacket engineered for core warmth and wind protection. Zoned Primaloft Silver Active Insulation combines with lightweight, stretch outer fabric, high levels of breathability and a water-resistant finish.

Drysure Shoe Dryers

How good would it be if we could dry our golf shoes with minimal fuss and without using electricity or heat? Now you can with these clever shoe dryers, thanks to silica gel beads that absorb moisture quickly. A gift that will be warmly received.

BUY NOW (UK): Drysure Shoe Dryers from Amazon

Cobra Ultralight

Featuring eight pockets and a COOLFlow hip pad for breathability and comfort. The EASYFlex base allows greater turf contact when legs are activated for advanced stability. Weighs just over 2kg, has eight pockets in total and comes in five colours.

BUY NOW (UK): Cobra Ultralight stand bag from American Golf

Under Armour ColdGear

With double-knit four way stretch fabrication these gloves are sure to deliver whenever the weather takes a turn for the worst.

BUY NOW (UK): Under Armour ColdGear gloves from American Golf for £24.99

Galvin Green Paolo Shorts TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site

These shorts from Galvin Green have moisture management technology to transfer sweat away from the body.

J. Lindeberg JL Iconic Brushed Leather Belt TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site

The Swedish has been making quality products for years now and this offering is no exception with its distinctive design and luxury feel. it comes in three colours – Navy, Green and Black.

Part of the Tiger Woods collection, look the part with this legendary cap featuring his famous TW logo.

Galvin Green Elmo Base Layer 2020

Latest knitting techniques and hi- tech fibres are used to produce a light, airy material for optimum warmth, comfort and breathability

In this game you can compete in both real and fictional tournaments where you earn your right to play in the PGA Tour and join the race for a FedExCup. The game includes famous courses like TPC Sawgrass and TPC Boston and you can play the famous 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open too.

Additionally, endlessly customise your courses and characters with its award-winning course designer. It is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

BUY NOW (UK): The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR for £24.99 from Amazon

PING Double Canopy Umbrella

For the golfer who plays even when its hammering cats and dogs outside, this umbrella from PING has a huge canopy to keep them dry even when the wind gets up too.

Golf's Strangest Rounds Book

A collection of odd tales from the world of golf, this book by Andrew Ward is the perfect gift for a fan of golf.

BUY NOW (UK): Golf's Strangest Rounds book from Amazon

Annual Golf Monthly Subscription

Enjoy Golf Monthly through the year with a new issue delivered to your door every four weeks. Check out our latest offer below…

BUY NOW: Golf Monthly magazine annual subscription from Magazines Direct

