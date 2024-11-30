I Was Given $1000 To Spend On Black Friday - Here's What I'm Buying!

I've been given $1000 ahead of Black Friday and I'm truly spoilt for choice, especially as there are many great deals to be had! From Amazon to PGA Tour Superstore, lots of brands are providing plenty of offers.

You can check out our Black Friday deals hub to keep on top of the best offers as they happen, while our live blog is also something you should be following closely. What's more, if you want to hone down your search to something specific, then make sure you regularly check our guides on the best Black Friday golf club deals and the best Black Friday golf shoe deals. Or, if you want a specific brand or retailer, check out our hubs on the best Black Friday Clubhouse Golf deals, or from manufacturers like TaylorMade and Callaway.

Anyway, back to it then. How much cool golf gear can I get for a grand? I'm a mid-handicap player (currently playing off around 10) so that needs to be foremost in my thoughts. There's no point in me buying Rory McIlroy's driver when I don't swing like Rory McIlroy. Similarly, I'm probably not going to see a great deal of difference in a tour quality premium golf ball and a cheaper, mid-range version. Below, here are the best offers I've seen from a variety of brands!

I'll start with a new driver. There's plenty of choice here and some of the best drivers on the market are available at really good prices at the moment. We've seen big savings on some of the best 2024 models from TaylorMade, Callaway, Cobra and Ping and I was tempted by that, but I don't really want to blow half of my budget on one club.

So instead I found one that will only take up a quarter of it. The Cobra Aerojet Max is an older model and made way for the Darkspeed range, but Aerojet was one of the most under-rated drivers of 2023 and this is a great deal for any golfer who is looking for a nice blend of distance and forgiveness, while also getting some help in reducing a slice.

Cobra Aerojet Max Driver | Up to 55% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $549.99 Now $249.98 Attention slicers. If you need to take the right side of the course out of play, this driver has the technology to help. It strikes the balance between being aspirational and user friendly while providing a nice, premium look and feel. Read our full Cobra Aerojet Max Driver Review

I'm going to pair the driver up with the matching fairway wood, for a couple of reasons. Firstly, the OCD part of me likes things to match and, having a fairway wood to compliment the driver, always looks nice in the bag. Secondly, it's an excellent club at an eye-catching price. It performed well for us in testing and the $160 price tag helps me to keep my total down and allows me to add more gear.

Cobra Aerojet Fairway Wood | 48% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $329.99 Now $159.98 Featuring a powerful feel off the face, the Aerojet will allow players to dial this club to their exact specifications thanks to the MyFly hosel. Perimeter hits maintained speed and flight in our testing as well. Read our full Cobra Aerojet Fairway Review

So, that's roughly $410 spent so far, but I've got two really nice clubs at the top of the bag to show for it. Next up, I'm looking further down the bag and adding a nice specialist wedge - a 60 degree wedge in fact, and I've found an absolute steal here.

The Wilson Staff Model wedges are premium clubs that look and perform as good as pretty much anything out there. Also, I've found a 60 degree model on Amazon for $85, which is seriously good value. If I wasn't already delighted with the Cleveland CBX wedges I have in the bag I'd be all over this deal in real life, and not just in this pretend scenario.

Wilson Staff Model Wedge | 39% off at Amazon

Was $139.99 Now $85.21 Save 39% on this Wilson Staff Model Wedge, which has been designed with direct input from Wilson's Tour players. Featuring very classic looks behind the ball, we found that it delivered a lovely soft feel at impact. Read our full Wilson Staff Model Wedge Review

Next up I'm taking a putter. I've gone for one from the Wilson Staff Infinite range which, in my opinion, might be the best value for money putters on the market.

I have three of them in my collection at home, including 'the L' which I think is a great putter for a mid-handicap player who wants a bit of help on the greens without having to spend a fortune. I like how this putter sits at address and it feels nicely balanced in the hands too. For under a $100 it's a bargain.

Wilson Staff Infinite The L Putter | 23% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $129.99 Now $99.98 This user friendly mallet putter is a really cost effective option for golfers of all abilities needing some assistance on the greens that prefer a firmer feel.

Golf balls next. I go through a lot of them so sales events like this are ideal when it comes to restocking. My current ball of choice is the Wilson Triad, it's a ball I've used before and it's one I think is perfect for golfers who play to a decent level but don't really need a tour quality ball like a Titleist Pro V1 or TaylorMade TP5.

I've gone for the TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe, as it's a great ball and I love the stripe alignment due to it being a useful tool for seeing how you are rolling your putts.

We're keeping tabs on all the deals as they go live, though, so if you are looking to restock your golf balls make sure to follow our best Black Friday golf ball deals hub.

TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Balls | 19% off at Amazon

Was $42.99 Now $34.99 The look may divide opinion, but I found this to be an excellent all-round golf ball that offers performance close to the Tour-level models. The distance was good, as was the greenside spin and control, whilst those seeking help with alignment could definitely see improvements via the Stripe design. I actually really like the different colors it comes in as well. Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review

Shoes now and, once again, there's absolutely loads to choose from and this is really difficult, especially for someone like me who buys three or four pairs a year and has a sizeable collection.

The one deal that jumps out at me is that you can pick up the same shoes that Bryson DeChambeau wears for under a hundred bucks. That'll do for me!

Black Friday is a great time to pick up a new bag as some of the prices are really low. Currently, one of the best golf bags is available for a bargain price and we've found loads of deals on bags.

My choice is going to be the Callaway Fairway 14 Golf Bag, as I've had Callaway bags before and would highly recommend them. There's $100 off the original price here, so this is an excellent deal.

Callaway Golf Fairway 14 Golf Bag | Up to 33% off at Amazon

Was $279.99 Now $187 While not fully waterproof, the carrying experience with the Fairway 14 was an enjoyable one in testing. It works well when carried or strapped to a cart or buggy and has ample storage space for all the kit you’d need to have with you. Right now, you can get the bag with as much as 33% off on select colors. Read our full Callaway Fairway 14 Stand Bag Review

How about some tech now? The temptation here is to spend big because the top end of the market GPS devices really are something else. I'm a huge fan of Garmin in this area and I use a Garmin Approach S62 watch as well as an Approach Z82 rangefinder. I can't recommend them highly enough, but price is a factor here so I'm going with a basic point and shoot laser, and this one has over 5000 five star reviews on Amazon and is on sale for close to half price.

You should be all over this deal on the GoGoGo Sport VPro GS03 if you want a cheap laser that will do the basics and, for more deals on rangefinders check out our Best Black Friday Rangefinder deals hub.

GoGoGo Sport VPro GS03 Rangefinder | 48% off at Amazon

Was $109.98 Now $56.98 This is a product that provides exceptional value for money. The display screen is clear, construction feels robust and it provides all the features of rangefinders two or three times the price. Read our full GoGoGo Sport VPro GS03 Laser Rangefinder Review

By my reckoning I have around 25 dollars left. Spending it on food and a six pack isn't an option I'm told, so for my last choice I'm taking a bucket hat. My head is too big to look good in a cap so I need something a little more flattering and this adidas bucket hat on Amazon looks good to me.