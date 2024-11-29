15 Black Friday Deals Under $100, Including Bryson DeChambeau's Shoes!
There are lots of exceptional deals to be had this Black Friday and we've found some absolute crackers for under $100!
We are always on the look out for golf equipment deals and, right now this Black Friday, there are a number of premium products available for under $100!
Whether you are after some of the best golf balls, best golf shoes or even the golf clubs, there are plenty of options available, with several retailers dropping their prices this Black Friday.
Below, we have scoured through the likes of PGA TOUR Superstore, Amazon and Carl's Golfland to find the best products for under $100 and, along with these offers, make sure to check out our Black Friday hub for all the latest deals on golf gear!
FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon Golf Shoes | Up to 47% off at Carl's Golfland
Was $189.95 Now $99.95
Bryson DeChambeau's shoe of choice has come right down in price, so now is the time to strike and pick up a pair of five star golf shoes.
Read our full FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon Golf Shoes Review
FootJoy Tour Alpha Golf Shoes | 54% off at Carl's Golfland
Was $199.95 Now $89.95
Featuring exceptional all-round comfort, the premium, modern styling is backed-up by exceptional swing support that allows you to commit to every shot. Right now, you can save a whopping $110!
Read our full FootJoy Tour Alpha Golf Shoe Review
adidas MC80 Golf Shoes | $80 off at Carl's Golfland
Was $179.99 Now $99.99
Incredible comfort, modern, stylish looks and overall quality. This shoe is near faultless, with the overall grip and stability one of the best in the spikeless shoe market.
Read our full Adidas MC80 Spikeless Golf Shoes Review
Cobra Air X Hybrid | $100 off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $199.99 Now $99.98
The AIR-X hybrid features a lightweight design to promote great feel and effortless speed. Designed for those with slower swing speeds, it's now on offer for a mouth watering $99.98.
Mizuno S23 Wedges Copper Cobalt | $60 off at Carl's Golfland
Was $159.99 Now $99.95
These beautifully crafted wedges may be the best Mizuno has ever produced. The classic design of the S23 looks great both in the bag and at address and we loved the performance on offer, giving these wedges the full five stars.
Read our full Mizuno S23 Wedge Review
Wilson Staff Model Wedge | 29% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $139.99 Now $99.98
Save 29% on this Wilson Staff Model Wedge, which has been designed with direct input from Wilson's Tour players. It has a very stylish, classic look behind the ball and delivers a lovely soft feel at impact.
Read our full Wilson Staff Model Wedge Review
Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham Putter| $30 off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $129.99 Now $99.98
An impressive offering given the price point. It's a putter that is easy to align and undoubtedly improves the quality of results regardless of how consistent your stroke is.
Read our full Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham Putter Review
Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls (Gift Set) | 9% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $109.98 Now $99.98
The Titleist Pro V1 is one of the most trusted golf balls on professional tours and is the most played model throughout the season on the PGA Tour. These balls are rarely on offer, so grab these at this price while you can!
Read our full Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball Review
Wilson Stand Bag | 33% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $119.99 Now $79.99
A healthy saving of $40 on this solid stand bag from Wilson. It features dual padded shoulder straps, a five-way top and two full-length dividers to keep your clubs organized and protected. There's also four pockets that provide storage room for on-course necessities.
Cobra Golf Ultralight Pro Cresting Stand Bag | 65% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $229.99 Now $79.99
Save a mammoth 65% on this lightweight Cobra stand bag that comes in at only 4lbs. Featuring seven thoughtfully designed pockets and an updated leg design for added stability, this is a bargain deal for the golfer who likes to walk the course and needs a new bag.
Bushnell iON Edge GPS Golf Watch | $50 off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $149.99 Now $99.99
This is a very solid and affordable GPS watch. It lacks a lot of the functions you'll find in more expensive models but, if you need something to do the basics and you don't want to spend much, this will do the job.
Read our full GolfBuddy Aim W12 Golf Watch Review
Bushnell Wingman Mini Golf GPS Speaker | 20% off at Carl's Golfland
Was $99.99 Now $79.99
This premium, compact, and lightweight Bluetooth speaker delivers great performance. The inclusion of GPS functionality helps it stand out from standard Bluetooth speakers, but those who want a fuller soundscape to accompany their golf might want to invest in a bigger golf speaker.
Read our full Bushnell Wingman Mini Speaker review
Perfect Practice Roll-a-Putt Putting Mat | 26% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $114.99 Now $84.99
Hone your short game skills at home with this practice putting mat designed by two-time Major winner, Dustin Johnson. Perfect Practice make some of the best putting mats on the market, and this is a prime example of that.
Bag Boy T-660 Travel Cover | 37% off at Amazon
Was $109.95 Now $69.62
If you're looking for an inexpensive travel cover that's easy to use, the Bag Boy T-660 is a good choice. Lightweight, easy to maneuver and with plenty of storage, it ticks all the right boxes for the infrequent traveller.
Read our full Bag Boy T-660 Travel Cover Review
Mythinglogic Golf Storage Garage Organizer I 25% Off at Amazon
Was $124.99 Now $93.59
A solid looking storage rack that seems to offer all the capabilities that most golfers could ever need. The wheels make it handy to be able to relocate whenever required with minimal effort and, all in all, this is a very deal.
Dave is a distinctly average golfer with (fading) aspirations to be so much more than that. An avid collector of vintage Ping putters and the world's biggest Payne Stewart fan, in 2021 Dave turned his front garden into a giant putting green to work on the weakest area of his game. Progress has been slow but steady! In addition to his work reviewing golf gear and writing features for Golf Monthly and T3, Dave is the founder of the Bang Average Golf website.
Dave’s lowest round is a one over par 73 around Kirkby Valley Golf Club in 2018, which included a bogey on the 18th to ruin the one and only chance he’ll ever have of shooting an even par or better score. That errant tee shot on 18 does not still haunt him to this day though, in fact he hardly ever thinks about it. No, honestly, he doesn’t. Not at all. Never.
Dave splits most of his golf between Hurlston Hall Golf Club in Ormskirk, Lancs, and Berrington Hall Golf Club in St Helens and has a handicap that fluctuates between 9 and 12, largely depending on how poor his putting is.
Dave’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Wilson Staff Dynapower Titanium, 9.5°
3 wood: Cobra Speedzone, 15°
5 wood: Tour Edge Exotics 722, 18°
7 wood: Callaway Mavrik Max, 21°
Irons: Cobra Darkspeed, 6-PW
Wedges: Cleveland CBX ZipCore (graphite), 48°, 52°, 56°
Putter: Ping PLD Oslo 3
Ball: Wilson Staff Triad
