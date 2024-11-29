15 Black Friday Deals Under $100, Including Bryson DeChambeau's Shoes!

We are always on the look out for golf equipment deals and, right now this Black Friday, there are a number of premium products available for under $100!

Whether you are after some of the best golf balls, best golf shoes or even the golf clubs, there are plenty of options available, with several retailers dropping their prices this Black Friday.

Below, we have scoured through the likes of PGA TOUR Superstore, Amazon and Carl's Golfland to find the best products for under $100 and, along with these offers, make sure to check out our Black Friday hub for all the latest deals on golf gear!

Cobra Air X Hybrid | $100 off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $199.99 Now $99.98 The AIR-X hybrid features a lightweight design to promote great feel and effortless speed. Designed for those with slower swing speeds, it's now on offer for a mouth watering $99.98.

Mizuno S23 Wedges Copper Cobalt | $60 off at Carl's Golfland

Was $159.99 Now $99.95 These beautifully crafted wedges may be the best Mizuno has ever produced. The classic design of the S23 looks great both in the bag and at address and we loved the performance on offer, giving these wedges the full five stars. Read our full Mizuno S23 Wedge Review

Wilson Staff Model Wedge | 29% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $139.99 Now $99.98 Save 29% on this Wilson Staff Model Wedge, which has been designed with direct input from Wilson's Tour players. It has a very stylish, classic look behind the ball and delivers a lovely soft feel at impact. Read our full Wilson Staff Model Wedge Review

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls (Gift Set) | 9% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $109.98 Now $99.98 The Titleist Pro V1 is one of the most trusted golf balls on professional tours and is the most played model throughout the season on the PGA Tour. These balls are rarely on offer, so grab these at this price while you can! Read our full Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball Review

Wilson Stand Bag | 33% off at Carl's Golf Land

Was $119.99 Now $79.99 A healthy saving of $40 on this solid stand bag from Wilson. It features dual padded shoulder straps, a five-way top and two full-length dividers to keep your clubs organized and protected. There's also four pockets that provide storage room for on-course necessities.

Cobra Golf Ultralight Pro Cresting Stand Bag | 65% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $229.99 Now $79.99 Save a mammoth 65% on this lightweight Cobra stand bag that comes in at only 4lbs. Featuring seven thoughtfully designed pockets and an updated leg design for added stability, this is a bargain deal for the golfer who likes to walk the course and needs a new bag.

Bushnell iON Edge GPS Golf Watch | $50 off at Carl's Golf Land

Was $149.99 Now $99.99 This is a very solid and affordable GPS watch. It lacks a lot of the functions you'll find in more expensive models but, if you need something to do the basics and you don't want to spend much, this will do the job. Read our full GolfBuddy Aim W12 Golf Watch Review

Bushnell Wingman Mini Golf GPS Speaker | 20% off at Carl's Golfland

Was $99.99 Now $79.99 This premium, compact, and lightweight Bluetooth speaker delivers great performance. The inclusion of GPS functionality helps it stand out from standard Bluetooth speakers, but those who want a fuller soundscape to accompany their golf might want to invest in a bigger golf speaker. Read our full Bushnell Wingman Mini Speaker review

Perfect Practice Roll-a-Putt Putting Mat | 26% off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $114.99 Now $84.99 Hone your short game skills at home with this practice putting mat designed by two-time Major winner, Dustin Johnson. Perfect Practice make some of the best putting mats on the market, and this is a prime example of that.

Bag Boy T-660 Travel Cover | 37% off at Amazon

Was $109.95 Now $69.62 If you're looking for an inexpensive travel cover that's easy to use, the Bag Boy T-660 is a good choice. Lightweight, easy to maneuver and with plenty of storage, it ticks all the right boxes for the infrequent traveller. Read our full Bag Boy T-660 Travel Cover Review

Mythinglogic Golf Storage Garage Organizer I 25% Off at Amazon

Was $124.99 Now $93.59 A solid looking storage rack that seems to offer all the capabilities that most golfers could ever need. The wheels make it handy to be able to relocate whenever required with minimal effort and, all in all, this is a very deal.