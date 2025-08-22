$800 off!? There Isn't A Better Time To Purchase One Of The Best Golf Launch Monitors On The Market

The FlightScope Golf Mevo+ is one of the best golf launch monitors we've ever tested, and with a RRP of $2,500, it's also one of the most expensive. The Mevo+ launch monitor and simulator is fairly unique, and uses 3D Doppler tracking radar technology to provide incredibly accurate data, which Flightscope claims will deliver genuine game and swing improvement to golfers of all skill levels.

Buying a launch monitor is a significant investment, often running into four figures. But at Rock Bottom Golf, the FlightScope Mevo+ is currently available with a 32 % discount—just $1,699. That makes it one of the lowest prices we've seen on this highly rated model, which earned 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Get the FlightScope Golf Mevo+ with $800 off at Rock Bottom Golf.

Our reviewer, Mike Bailey, reported that the FlightScope Golf Mevo+ was, "A serious tool that's perfect for golfers looking for a launch monitor that provides a ton of analytics to improve their game."

Mike added, "The FlightScope has 20 different data parameters and that compares favorably with professional grade launch monitors that can cost thousands more."

The FlightScope Golf Mevo+ is also brilliantly simple to use and therefore holds the title for ease of use in our Launch Monitors guide. It's easily transportable, so ideal for use at the driving range, warming up before a round, and can be used indoors too.

We reckon the Mevo+ will help anyone play their best golf more often, and with a massive $800 off, this launch monitor deal won't be around for long, so we'd suggest grabbing yours fast.

Save $801 FlightScope Golf Mevo+ Launch Monitor: was $2,500 now $1,699 at Rock Bottom Golf The Mevo+ is a brilliantly simple-to-use golf launch monitor. It comes loaded with everything you need to improve your swing and overall game, with data and stats beautifully presented in real time in the FlightScope app. The 3D trajectories of every shot are a big highlight and will make you feel like a pro golfer. With $800 off if you've been thinking about buying one, now may well be the time. Read the full FlightScope Golf Mevo+ Review.

FlightScope says the Mevo+ is a one-of-a-kind launch monitor and simulator that uses radar technology to provide you with performance data you can trust. The Mevo+ provides a host of accurate data parameters, including Carry distance, Total distance, Club head speed, Ball speed, Smash factor, Angle of Attack, Spin rate, Spin axis, Spin loft, Horizontal launch angle, Vertical launch angle, Lateral landing, Roll distance, Shot shape, Apex height and Flight time.

The Mevo+ also comes with the well-presented FlightScope app, which allows golfers to view their data, video captures, and brilliant-looking 3D trajectories, and much more in real time. If you like pestering your buddies with your golfing prowess, the Mevo+ takes things to another level, recording clips and saving videos of every shot that can be customized with overlays of your selected data parameters, and shared via the built-in WiFi to your social media channels.

Image 1 of 3 The FlightScope Golf Mevo+ is portable enough to be taken anywhere. (Image credit: Future) The data captured by the FlightScope Golf Mevo+ is well presented in the FlightScope app. (Image credit: Future) The FlightScope Golf Mevo+ looks great and will have your golfing friends after a shot. (Image credit: Future)

This golf launch monitor deal is US only, but below you'll find deals on the entire FlightScope range, including the Mevo+ in your territory. Check out our best budget launch monitors guide for more wallet-friendly choices.