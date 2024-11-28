Need To Stock Up Your Golf Ball Supplies? Here Are 15 Of The Best Deals We've Found So Far!

The Black Friday event is the best time of year to restock your golf ball supply, with great deals to be had on all of the top brands.

Four golf balls in a grid system
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
David Usher
By
published

It's no secret that Black Friday is a great time for golfers looking for a bargain. Last year, for example, there were thousands of deals and, based on the early offers we've seen so far this week, 2024 is going to be more of the same.

In this piece, though, I am concentrating on golf balls because, personally, I feel that this is the best time of year to do a restock and make sure I have everything I need for the spring when I'll start to play a lot more golf.

I will admit that shopping for golf balls is definitely not as exciting as looking for a new driver or golf bag, but we all need golf balls as they are a commodity that needs replacing quite often. Also, this Black Friday, I've found some excellent deals on the best premium models, best distance golf balls and even the best winter golf balls!

So, without further ado, here are the 15 best Black Friday golf ball deals I've spotted so far. What's more, it's worth noting that the Black Friday event officially kicks off on the 29th November with many Black Friday golf deals already live and you expect them to extend into the weekend and into Cyber Monday.

Best Black Friday Golf Ball Deals (US)

Titleist Pro V1 Two-Dozen Holiday Gift Box | 9% off at PGA TOUR SuperstoreWas $109.98 Now $99.98

Titleist Pro V1 Two-Dozen Holiday Gift Box | 9% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $109.98 Now $99.98

The Titleist Pro V1 is the most used golf ball on the professional circuit and, with this deal, you can grab two-dozen for under $100. Along with the Pro V1, the Pro V1x is also reduced, with both receiving five stars in our review.

Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Ball Review

View Deal
TaylorMade TP5x Golf Balls | 9% off at AmazonWas $54.99 Now $49.99

TaylorMade TP5x Golf Balls | 9% off at Amazon
Was $54.99 Now $49.99

The TP5x is used on Tour by some of the game's best players and, when we tested it, we found its ball speed numbers and yardages, combined with stability in windy conditions, made it one of the best on the market.

Read our full TaylorMade TP5x Golf Ball review

View Deal
Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls | 9% off at AmazonWas $54.99 Now $49.99

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls | 9% off at Amazon
Was $54.99 Now $49.99

The ever popular Chrome Soft remains a really strong ball with good spin characteristics and excellent control. Performance-wise, it kept up with the likes of the Titleist Pro V1 and, as the name suggests, it provided an extremely soft feel.

Read our full Callaway 2024 Chrome Soft Golf Ball Review  

View Deal
Bridgestone Tour B RX Golf Ball | 20% off at PGA TOUR SuperstoreWas $49.99 Now $39.99

Bridgestone Tour B RX Golf Ball | 20% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $49.99 Now $39.99

The Bridgestone Tour B RX golf ball is a superb lower-spinning premium golf ball and, right now at PGA TOUR Superstore, you can also grab the Tour B XS and B RXS with 20% discounts.

Read our full Bridgestone Tour B RX Golf Ball Review

View Deal
TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Balls | 19% off at AmazonWas $42.99 Now $34.99

TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Balls | 19% off at Amazon
Was $42.99 Now $34.99

This is an excellent all-round golf ball that offers performance close to the Tour-level models at a significantly lower cost. Those seeking help with alignment should definitely see improvements via the Stripe design.

Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review

View Deal
Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball | 12% off at AmazonWas $24.99 Now $21.99

Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball | 12% off at Amazon
Was $24.99 Now $21.99

A fantastic value ball with outstanding performance, we definitely recommend these for senior players who don't want to spend lots on premium models. They maintained distance for longer clubs and had notable control around the greens.

Read our full Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball Review

View Deal
Titleist AVX Golf Ball | 18% off at PGA TOUR SuperstoreWas $54.99 Now $44.99

Titleist AVX Golf Ball | 18% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $54.99 Now $44.99

The Titleist AVX remains a really solid option for those wanting low spin in their long game, whilst maintaining a premium feel.

Read our full Titleist AVX 2022 Golf Ball Review

View Deal
Taylormade Golf Rocketballz (36 Ball Pack) | 15% off at AmazonWas $49.99 Now $42.49

Taylormade Golf Rocketballz (36 Ball Pack) | 15% off at Amazon
Was $49.99 Now $42.49

At just over $1 per ball, there won't be many better value golf ball deals on Amazon across this event!

Also available in a 12 ball pack (Now $16.99)

View Deal
Callaway Warbird Golf Balls | 2 Boxes for $35 at PGA TOUR Superstore

Callaway Warbird Golf Balls | 2 Boxes for $35 at PGA TOUR Superstore

Looking to stock up for the upcoming winter? Currently, you can grab two boxes of Callaway Warbird Golf Balls for just $35. That works out to just over $1 a ball, with the Warbird a decent distance ball that can certainly offer yardage gains.

Read our full Callaway Warbird Ball Review

View Deal
TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Ball | 2 for $35 at Carl's Golfland

TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Ball | 2 for $35 at Carl's Golfland

Ranked as one of the best distance golf balls on the market, this Distance+ offer is perfect for those wanting to stack up for winter golf. Currently, you can pick up a dozen for under $18 but, at Carl's Golfland, you can get two dozen for $35 instead.

Read our full TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Ball Review

View Deal
Mizuno RB Tour Golf Balls | 18% off at Carl's Golf LandWas $42.99 Now $34.99

Mizuno RB Tour Golf Balls | 18% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $42.99 Now $34.99

You will struggle to find a better Tour quality golf ball for under $35, with the RB Tour from Mizuno providing a stable and penetrating flight, as well as excellent durability and control around the greens.

Read our full Mizuno RB Tour Golf Ball Review

View Deal

Black Friday Golf Ball Deals (UK)

Wilson Triad Golf Ball | 23% off at American GolfWas £39 Now £29.99

Wilson Triad Golf Ball | 23% off at American Golf
Was £39 Now £29.99

An impressive all-round golf ball for the mid-handicap player, the Wilson Triad has ample distance and a nice feel on and around the greens. Right now, you can get a dozen for around £30, which is a good discount on a mid-price ball.

Read our full Wilson Triad Golf Ball Review

View Deal
Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Ball | Up to 18% off at AmazonWas £50 Now £40.79

Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Ball | Up to 18% off at Amazon
Was £50 Now £40.79

You can currently save a tenner on the number one ball in golf! The Titleist Pro V1 is rarely on offer, such is the quality of its performance, so be quick to snap up this deal while you can. When this ball is on offer it doesn't stay that way for long...

Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Ball Review

View Deal
Srixon Z-Star Golf Ball | 27% off at Scottsdale GolfWas £47.99 Now £34.99

Srixon Z-Star Golf Ball | 27% off at Scottsdale Golf
Was £47.99 Now £34.99

The Srixon Z-Star golf ball is ideal for mid to high swing speed players who prefer a softer feeling ball with more control around the greens. The performance in all conditions is very good and you can make a healthy 27% saving currently.

Read our full Srixon Z-Star Golf Ball Review 

View Deal
Callaway Chrome Soft 2022 Golf Ball | Up to 30% off at AmazonWas £50 Now £34.99

Callaway Chrome Soft 2022 Golf Ball | Up to 30% off at Amazon
Was £50 Now £34.99

One of the best deals we've seen on golf balls, the Chrome Soft is 30% off and a real bargain for any high-spin player looking for a ball that will offer control and distance off the tee and a nice soft feel around the greens.

Read our full Callaway Chrome Soft 2022 Golf Ball Review

View Deal
TOPICS
David Usher
David Usher

Dave is a distinctly average golfer with (fading) aspirations to be so much more than that. An avid collector of vintage Ping putters and the world's biggest Payne Stewart fan, in 2021 Dave turned his front garden into a giant putting green to work on the weakest area of his game. Progress has been slow but steady! In addition to his work reviewing golf gear and writing features for Golf Monthly and T3, Dave is the founder of the Bang Average Golf website

Dave’s lowest round is a one over par 73 around Kirkby Valley Golf Club in 2018, which included a bogey on the 18th to ruin the one and only chance he’ll ever have of shooting an even par or better score.  That errant tee shot on 18 does not still haunt him to this day though, in fact he hardly ever thinks about it.  No, honestly, he doesn’t. Not at all. Never.

Dave splits most of his golf between Hurlston Hall Golf Club in Ormskirk, Lancs, and Berrington Hall Golf Club in St Helens and has a handicap that fluctuates between 9 and 12, largely depending on how poor his putting is. 

Dave’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Wilson Staff Dynapower Titanium, 9.5° 

3 wood: Cobra Speedzone, 15°

5 wood: Tour Edge Exotics 722, 18°

7 wood: Callaway Mavrik Max, 21° 

Irons: Cobra Darkspeed, 6-PW

Wedges: Cleveland CBX ZipCore (graphite), 48°, 52°, 56°

Putter: Ping PLD Oslo 3

Ball: Wilson Staff Triad

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸