This Rangefinder Has Received 5000 Five Star Reviews On Amazon... And It's Now 48% Off!

There are many ways to save shots on the golf course, with one of those being investing in a top of the range laser rangefinder.

In the current climate, users are truly spoilt for choice when it comes to availability, as the likes of Bushnell, Shot Scope and GolfBuddy are just some of the brands who produce various models.

However, although these companies produce some of the best golf rangefinders money can buy, they can't compete, price-wise, with a deal I've just spotted, as the GoGoGo Sport VPro GS03 is now almost half price this Black Friday!

Was $109.98 Now $56.98 This is a product that provides exceptional value for money. The display screen is clear, construction feels robust and it provides all the features of rangefinders two or three times the price. Read our full GoGoGo Sport VPro GS03 Laser Rangefinder Review

To begin with, the GoGoGo Sport VPro GS03 has previously featured in our best budget golf rangefinders guide and, with this deal, you can grab it at a mammoth 48% off and for under $60!

On Amazon, it's had over 5000 five star reviews and, whilst we rated it 4.5 stars, it still excelled in terms of its feature-packed design, smooth and simple use and its incredible value for money.

In testing, we found the GS03 to be reliable up to 250 yards for flagsticks and up to 1000 yards for larger targets like trees and hazards, making it a versatile option for golfers of all levels. What's more, the Basic 'Mode 1' delivered quick readings but, admittedly, it did sometimes struggle to lock onto flagsticks.

You may think that this is an issue. However, this rangefinder has a 'Mode 2', which contains a 'flag-lock' feature and the accuracy improved significantly. Also, the pleasing vibration confirmed when a successful reading was locked in.

Like the best rangefinders with slope, the VPro GS03 offers this function and it can be turned off simply and easily by the click of a button. There's also a handy scan function to help pick up various targets in the distance.

Importantly, the accuracy of this rangefinder is very good and, compared to the more premium models, like the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder, the VPro GS03 was around 0.2 yards out which, for the price-point, is exceptional.

Overall, given the seriously low price point, I think this is a fantastic rangefinder and would have no hesitation in recommending it.